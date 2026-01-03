ETV Bharat / health

Why Is Knee Pain Hitting Indians In Their Early 30s? When Is A Replacement Actually Needed?

Knee pain is no longer an issue only for the elderly. More and more Indians in their early 30s are facing the problem of knee pain, discomfort and stiffness while carrying out their daily activities.

“One of the main causes for this is a sedentary lifestyle plus spontaneous unplanned exercise. Sitting all day decreases the strength of the thigh and hip muscles, which are very important for supporting the knee. The joint becomes stressed and painful when you put it through sudden weekend workouts,” says Dr. J V Srinivas, Lead Senior Consultant - Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Aster RV Hospital. He points to running and gym workouts done without proper form and conditioning.

Why Is Knee Pain Catching Me Young?

Excess body weight is another significant factor, according to the orthopaedic doctor. Even a little extra weight directly translates to higher impact on the knees. The cartilage wears out sooner in people who are overweight. Bad posture, flat feet, a weak core and improper exercise techniques also play their part in worsening knee pain. Changing your posture, gait and footwear can make a world of difference.

“In India, there is a high rate of nutritional deficiencies, especially of vitamin D and calcium, which make the bones and joints weaker, and therefore more prone to knee pain,” says Dr. Srinivas, “Past sports injuries and untreated ligament ruptures or meniscus tears become evident in one's 30s if they are not addressed earlier.”

Do I Need Knee Replacement Surgery?