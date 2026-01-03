Why Is Knee Pain Hitting Indians In Their Early 30s? When Is A Replacement Actually Needed?
An orthopaedic and joint replacement doctor explains the reasons for this undesired trend, and how to save yourself early on.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM IST
Knee pain is no longer an issue only for the elderly. More and more Indians in their early 30s are facing the problem of knee pain, discomfort and stiffness while carrying out their daily activities.
“One of the main causes for this is a sedentary lifestyle plus spontaneous unplanned exercise. Sitting all day decreases the strength of the thigh and hip muscles, which are very important for supporting the knee. The joint becomes stressed and painful when you put it through sudden weekend workouts,” says Dr. J V Srinivas, Lead Senior Consultant - Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Aster RV Hospital. He points to running and gym workouts done without proper form and conditioning.
Why Is Knee Pain Catching Me Young?
Excess body weight is another significant factor, according to the orthopaedic doctor. Even a little extra weight directly translates to higher impact on the knees. The cartilage wears out sooner in people who are overweight. Bad posture, flat feet, a weak core and improper exercise techniques also play their part in worsening knee pain. Changing your posture, gait and footwear can make a world of difference.
“In India, there is a high rate of nutritional deficiencies, especially of vitamin D and calcium, which make the bones and joints weaker, and therefore more prone to knee pain,” says Dr. Srinivas, “Past sports injuries and untreated ligament ruptures or meniscus tears become evident in one's 30s if they are not addressed earlier.”
Do I Need Knee Replacement Surgery?
Even though it is a widespread belief, knee replacement surgery is not supposed to be common at this point in life.
"Surgery is recommended in case there is a really serious damage to the joint, a high level of osteoarthritis, constant pain that does not go away even at rest, or so much difficulty in walking or carrying out daily tasks that nothing can be done about it," says orthopaedics and joint replacement expert Dr. Srinivas. Most people in their early 30s suffering from knee pain can improve their condition drastically by losing weight, doing exercises that strengthen the muscles, correcting their posture, going through physiotherapy, and wearing the right shoes.
Eat balanced food that contains the recommended dose of essential nutrients. Vitamin D and calcium, from foods like eggs, milk, and leafy greens, help keep your bones strong, reducing the stress on your joints. Antioxidant-rich fruits and veggies (think berries, spinach, oranges, carrots) act like rust removers for your joints, protecting them from damage.
Says Dr. Srinivas, “Only 2% of patients under 60 years with knee pain require surgery. Remaining 98% can manage their condition with weight reduction and exercises. If the problem is tackled at an early stage and joint care is provided, then long-term damage can be avoided and the need for knee replacement later in life can either be delayed or even avoided totally!”
As 2026 begins, resolve to show your knees some love. After all, they work hard to keep you upright.
