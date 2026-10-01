ETV Bharat / health

India’s Active Ageing Generation Doesn’t Want To Slow Down But Are Their Knees Keeping Up?

Retirement these days does not have to mean hanging up your boots. A good number of individuals in their 50s and 60s (and later) are globetrotting, going to work, exercising spending an inordinate amount of time with loved ones, or following pursuits they enjoy. However, several can find their care-free lifestyle increasingly compromised by knee discomfort.

Osteoarthritis is often described as a disease of ageing, but that makes it sound like your joints suddenly receive an email about having it. Actually, it is a gradual condition in which the cartilage that cushions the ends of bones wears down over time, causing pain, stiffness and reduced movement.

“Having trained as an orthopedic surgeon, I am very familiar with how many people think of the pain related to their knees. A little stiffness may be normal, but pain, swelling or having trouble with normal activities for no reason are not,” says Dr. Aashish K. Sharma, Director - Orthopedics & Joint Replacement, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur. He adds that the most common diagnosis for this type of presentation in the elderly is osteoarthritis.

“This condition occurs when the joint cartilage have been worn down and degenerated. While age is an established risk factor, other factors are involved, like previous injury to the knee obesity musculoskeletal weakness, certain jobs and heredity,” says orthopedic surgeon Dr. Sharma. Knees, hips, hands and the spine are commonly affected. The frustrating part is that the pain can start small: you avoid the stairs, then long walks, then eventually you realise that you are planning your day around your knees.

Identify the cause of pain

Dr. Sharma says that treatment options will depend on the symptoms and exam findings and may involve strengthening exercises, physiotherapy, weight control and activity modification or the use of medication. Occasionally, injections, or operative procedures may be necessary. Knee pain alone is not a reason for knee replacement. It is necessary to determine the stage of joint destruction, symptoms, limitation of activity and the responsiveness of the disease to other forms of therapy.

“My advice to patients is to address not only pain management but also to sustain the health and function of strength, mobility, and independence. Engaging in consistent low-impact aerobic exercise like walking, cycling, or swimming coupled with strengthening exercises aimed at the muscles around the knee are beneficial,” he says.

Getting older should not mean that you have to stop doing the things you enjoy. If your knees are stopping you from walking comfortably, going up and down stairs, travelling, or taking part in your usual activities, it is worth to seek advice. Orthopedic care is not just about fixing that knee. The aim is to help you stay active for the years to come.