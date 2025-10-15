Why Do Doctors Recommend Kiwis For Chronic Constipation? New Research Has The Answer
It is packed with fiber, enzymes, and natural prebiotics, which makes this humble fruit effective in relieving chronic constipation and improving gut health.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 11:04 AM IST
If you have been struggling with chronic constipation and relying too often on laxatives or home remedies that barely work, it might surprise you to know that something as simple as kiwi could help get your system back on track. The small, humble fruit is often overlooked, but it is fast gaining attention for its natural digestive benefits and its ability to support gut health in a gentle and effective way. And the latest research substantiates this.
According to the first ever evidence-based dietary guidelines for adults with chronic constipation, led by researchers at King’s College London, Kiwifruits, rye bread, and high mineral-content water could all help alleviate chronic constipation. The new guidelines also show that taking psyllium fibre supplements, certain probiotic strains, and magnesium oxide supplements can help to improve constipation. In contrast, other widely recommended approaches, including generic “high-fibre diets” and senna supplements (a type of laxative) were found to lack strong evidence of effectiveness.
The guidelines, jointly published in two international journals, the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics and Neurogastroenterology and Motility, are endorsed by the British Dietetic Association (BDA) and aim to transform the way this common condition is managed by doctors, nurses, and dietitians in clinical practice. The guidelines could also allow better self-management of symptoms, particularly through foods and drinks.
Constipation is a long-term condition that significantly impacts quality of life and places a considerable financial burden on both patients and healthcare systems. Until now, clinical guidelines have offered only limited and sometimes outdated dietary recommendations, typically increasing dietary fibre and fluid intake. According to a gastroenterologist, Dr Bhuvaneshwari at Kshemavana Wellness Centre, in Bengaluru, as a natural dietary fruit, Kiwi helps with chronic constipation. "It is rich in fiber, actinidin, which is a natural enzyme, and prebiotics. Kiwi supports bowel regularity and promotes healthy gut motility without side effects," says Dr Bhuvaneshwari. Clinical studies have shown that consuming two kiwis a day may significantly improve stool frequency and consistency, making it a safe, sustainable option for managing chronic constipation.
Dr Eirini Dimidi, Reader in Nutritional Sciences at King’s College London and lead author, said, “Chronic constipation can have a huge impact on someone’s day-to-day life. For the first time, we have provided direction on what dietary approaches could genuinely help, and which diet advice lacks evidence. Being able to improve this condition through dietary changes would allow people to self-manage their symptoms more and, hopefully, improve their quality of life."
The recommendations also focus on constipation outcomes such as stool frequency, stool consistency, straining, and quality of life, making them more practical for personalised care based on the specific symptoms each individual experiences. A clinician-friendly tool has also been developed to support the adoption of these guidelines in everyday practice across the world. The evidence review revealed that, while some foods and supplements are effective, the overall quality of existing studies is low. Most trials focused narrowly on single interventions rather than whole diet approaches, highlighting the urgent need for better nutrition research in constipation management.
Dr Dimidi added, “Eating a high fibre diet offers many benefits to overall health and has been a go-to recommendation for constipation. However, our guidelines found that there simply isn’t enough evidence to suggest it actually works in constipation specifically. Instead, our research reveals some new dietary strategies that could indeed help patients. At the same time, we urgently need more high-quality trials to strengthen the evidence on what works and what doesn’t.”
Read More: