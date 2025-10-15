ETV Bharat / health

Why Do Doctors Recommend Kiwis For Chronic Constipation? New Research Has The Answer

If you have been struggling with chronic constipation and relying too often on laxatives or home remedies that barely work, it might surprise you to know that something as simple as kiwi could help get your system back on track. The small, humble fruit is often overlooked, but it is fast gaining attention for its natural digestive benefits and its ability to support gut health in a gentle and effective way. And the latest research substantiates this.

According to the first ever evidence-based dietary guidelines for adults with chronic constipation, led by researchers at King’s College London, Kiwifruits, rye bread, and high mineral-content water could all help alleviate chronic constipation. The new guidelines also show that taking psyllium fibre supplements, certain probiotic strains, and magnesium oxide supplements can help to improve constipation. In contrast, other widely recommended approaches, including generic “high-fibre diets” and senna supplements (a type of laxative) were found to lack strong evidence of effectiveness.

The guidelines, jointly published in two international journals, the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics and Neurogastroenterology and Motility, are endorsed by the British Dietetic Association (BDA) and aim to transform the way this common condition is managed by doctors, nurses, and dietitians in clinical practice. The guidelines could also allow better self-management of symptoms, particularly through foods and drinks.