ETV Bharat / health

What Your Kitchen Sponge Is Really Releasing Into The Environment, Up To 4 Grams of Microplastics Per Person

There are few objects in modern life more deceptively innocent than the kitchen sponge. It sits there by the sink performing the duty of scrubbing away last night’s dal from your favourite steel kadhai. It does not complain. It simply absorbs, wipes, and retires damply to the corner. Yet, this unassuming little rectangle may be staging a microscopic rebellion.

A group of researchers led by the University of Bonn decided to investigate what really happens when we go about our daily ritual of dishwashing. Specifically, they asked a question that had not troubled humanity nearly enough: Do kitchen sponges shed microplastics into the environment while we’re busy pretending to be productive after dinner? The answer, in short, is yes. They do.

Secret Life Of A Sponge

Most modern sponges are made from plastic-based materials: polyurethane foams and the like. These materials are wonderfully effective at scrubbing, but they are also falling apart slowly. Each time you squeeze, scrub, or twist your sponge, tiny particles break off. These particles are so small they are invisible to the naked eye. They drift away into wastewater, embarking on a journey that may eventually take them into rivers, oceans, soil, or back into us. The researchers set out to measure just how much of this invisible shedding is actually happening.

The study did not rely solely on stern scientists in lab coats peering at sponges under microscopes. It embraced what is known as citizen science, which is essentially science that ropes in ordinary people and makes them part of the experiment. Volunteer households across Germany and North America were enlisted to use different types of sponges in their daily lives. They washed dishes as they normally would while carefully documenting their usage. The sponges were weighed before and after use, allowing researchers to determine how much material had been lost in the line of duty.

Meanwhile, in the lab, scientists employed a device with the alarming name of “SpongeBot.” This machine mimicked the mechanical stress of dishwashing, subjecting sponges to a kind of automated scrubbing ordeal. By combining real-world habits with controlled experiments, the researchers were able to arrive at something valuable: a realistic estimate of how much microplastic a sponge releases during its lifetime.

What Are The Numbers?

On average, a single person’s sponge usage results in the release of approximately 0.68 to 4.21 grams of microplastics per year, depending on the type of sponge. When extrapolated across an entire country such as Germany, this modest individual contribution adds up to something rather more substantial: potentially hundreds of tonnes of microplastics annually. Even though wastewater treatment plants manage to trap a good portion of these particles, several tonnes still slip through each year, finding their way into aquatic ecosystems and soils.

In other words, your sponge is not a villain on its own. But collectively, sponges are staging a global performance.