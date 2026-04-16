ETV Bharat / health

KIMS Sunshine Hospital Introduces Advanced Kinevo 900 Robotic Microscope For Neurosurgery

Hyderabad: KIMS Sunshine Hospital in Begumpet has introduced the state-of-the-art Kinevo 900 robotic microscope to enhance precision and safety in complex brain and spine surgeries.

Medical experts say that while surgeries are essential for treating various diseases, even minor errors during operations can lead to serious complications. To minimise such risks, hospitals are adopting cutting-edge technologies and Kinevo 900 is one step in the direction.

Speaking at a programme Dr. Gurava Reddy, Managing Director of KIMS Sunshine Hospital said, “Robotic surgeries are known for their precision. The addition of the advanced Kinevo 900 robotic microscope represents another key milestone in neurosurgical care.”

Dr. Reddy said that the state-of-the-art device enables better outcomes in complex brain and spine procedures. He added that such advanced robotic microscopes are currently available only in a few centres across India.