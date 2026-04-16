KIMS Sunshine Hospital Introduces Advanced Kinevo 900 Robotic Microscope For Neurosurgery
Medical experts say that while surgeries are essential for treating various diseases, even minor errors during operations can lead to serious complications.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: KIMS Sunshine Hospital in Begumpet has introduced the state-of-the-art Kinevo 900 robotic microscope to enhance precision and safety in complex brain and spine surgeries.
Medical experts say that while surgeries are essential for treating various diseases, even minor errors during operations can lead to serious complications. To minimise such risks, hospitals are adopting cutting-edge technologies and Kinevo 900 is one step in the direction.
Speaking at a programme Dr. Gurava Reddy, Managing Director of KIMS Sunshine Hospital said, “Robotic surgeries are known for their precision. The addition of the advanced Kinevo 900 robotic microscope represents another key milestone in neurosurgical care.”
Dr. Reddy said that the state-of-the-art device enables better outcomes in complex brain and spine procedures. He added that such advanced robotic microscopes are currently available only in a few centres across India.
“The new robotic microscope, developed by Zeiss, is available in only a handful of centres in the country. It is extremely useful for the safe removal of brain tumours and significantly enhances patient safety. The system features a locking mechanism and displays the surgical procedure in 3D on a large screen, enabling surgeons to operate with exceptional precision, even in sensitive areas,” Dr. Reddy stated.
The Kinevo 900 integrates high-definition imaging with smart features, which allows surgeons to perform procedures with greater accuracy and ease.
Talking about the system’s clinical benefits, Dr. Reddy said that the robotic microscope is particularly valuable in lengthy and delicate procedures, including vascular neurosurgery. It allows surgeons to remove brain tumours with utmost precision and minimises damage to surrounding brain tissue.
“With this technology, we have the opportunity to achieve a success rate of up to 90 percent in brain tumour removal,” he added.
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