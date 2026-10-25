KIMS Renova Launches Integrated Breast Health Programme In Hyderabad
The initiative focuses on early diagnosis, coordinated cancer treatment and rehabilitation, with advanced diagnostic and genomic testing facilities.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: KIMS Renova Cancer Institute, Kondapur, has launched a Breast Health Initiative aimed at facilitating timely diagnosis, coordinated treatment and comprehensive rehabilitation for women with breast cancer.
The programme, launched during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, observed in October, brings diagnostic services, multi-disciplinary cancer care and post-treatment support together under one programme. The initiative is built around three components — B-READY for diagnosis, B-AHEAD for treatment and B-YOU for rehabilitation — with an emphasis on individualized care and continuity of support throughout the treatment journey.
Under B-READY, the institute follows a triple-assessment approach combining clinical examination, breast imaging and pathological evaluation. Its diagnostic facilities include three-dimensional mammography (tomosynthesis) and stereotactic biopsy.
The institute offers histopathology reporting within 24 hours and next-generation sequencing using the Thermo Fisher Genexus Integrated Sequencer, with results available in as little as 14 hours, subject to the test and sample requirements. The programme aims to reduce delays between an initial abnormal finding and the establishment of a diagnosis.
The B-AHEAD component focuses on multidisciplinary treatment planning, including oncoplastic breast surgery, radiotherapy and systemic drug treatments, alongside supportive care. Patients are evaluated by surgical, medical and radiation oncology specialists before treatment begins, with cases reviewed collectively to determine an appropriate treatment plan.
Where clinically suitable, breast-conserving surgery may be considered. Deep inspiration breath hold (DIBH), a specialised radiotherapy technique, can help reduce radiation exposure to the heart in eligible patients. Scalp-cooling facilities are also available to help reduce chemotherapy-related hair loss, while the day-care unit enables patients to return home on the same day when medically appropriate.
The third component, B-YOU, addresses recovery and quality of life after treatment. The institute's dedicated rehabilitation space, called the Pink Room, brings together physiotherapy, lymphoedema management, nutritional counselling, psychological support, pain management and yoga. Through its B-Well Wednesdays programme, follow-up patients can access these services during a single visit under a subsidised package.
Dr Bhaskar Rao Bollineni, CMD, KIMS Hospitals, said the initiative was designed to streamline the diagnostic and treatment pathway for women with suspected breast cancer. “The focus is on reducing avoidable delays in diagnosis, bringing specialists together for treatment planning and ensuring that women receive appropriate support beyond active treatment,” he said.
Dr Satish Pawar, Director of Oncology Services, KIMS Renova Cancer Institute, said rehabilitation was an important part of comprehensive cancer care. “Physical recovery, emotional well-being and quality of life deserve attention throughout the treatment journey. The Pink Room and B-Well Wednesdays bring these support services together to help patients work towards regaining strength and confidence,” he said.
The institute said the initiative seeks to integrate diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation within a coordinated care pathway, while ensuring that investigations and treatment decisions are tailored to each patient's clinical needs.
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