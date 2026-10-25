ETV Bharat / health

KIMS Renova Launches Integrated Breast Health Programme In Hyderabad

Hyderabad : KIMS Renova Cancer Institute, Kondapur, has launched a Breast Health Initiative aimed at facilitating timely diagnosis, coordinated treatment and comprehensive rehabilitation for women with breast cancer.

The programme, launched during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, observed in October, brings diagnostic services, multi-disciplinary cancer care and post-treatment support together under one programme. The initiative is built around three components — B-READY for diagnosis, B-AHEAD for treatment and B-YOU for rehabilitation — with an emphasis on individualized care and continuity of support throughout the treatment journey.

Under B-READY, the institute follows a triple-assessment approach combining clinical examination, breast imaging and pathological evaluation. Its diagnostic facilities include three-dimensional mammography (tomosynthesis) and stereotactic biopsy.

The institute offers histopathology reporting within 24 hours and next-generation sequencing using the Thermo Fisher Genexus Integrated Sequencer, with results available in as little as 14 hours, subject to the test and sample requirements. The programme aims to reduce delays between an initial abnormal finding and the establishment of a diagnosis.

The B-AHEAD component focuses on multidisciplinary treatment planning, including oncoplastic breast surgery, radiotherapy and systemic drug treatments, alongside supportive care. Patients are evaluated by surgical, medical and radiation oncology specialists before treatment begins, with cases reviewed collectively to determine an appropriate treatment plan.

Where clinically suitable, breast-conserving surgery may be considered. Deep inspiration breath hold (DIBH), a specialised radiotherapy technique, can help reduce radiation exposure to the heart in eligible patients. Scalp-cooling facilities are also available to help reduce chemotherapy-related hair loss, while the day-care unit enables patients to return home on the same day when medically appropriate.