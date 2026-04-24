ETV Bharat / health

KIMS Hospitals Receives QAI Accreditation For Stroke Care

Hyderabad: KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, has become the first and only hospital in Telangana to receive accreditation from the Quality and Accreditation Institute (QAI) for excellence in stroke care.

An official release from KIMS Hospitals stated, "The recognition underscores the hospital’s commitment to delivering high-quality, timely and patient-centric neurological emergency services."

"The QAI accreditation is awarded to hospitals that adhere to stringent standards in stroke management, including rapid diagnosis, evidence-based treatment, a well-coordinated stroke response system, rehabilitation services and patient safety protocols," the release stated.

Speaking on the occasion, senior stroke neurologist Dr. Subhash Kaul said that every minute is critical in stroke treatment, as millions of neurons are at risk of damage with each passing minute after onset.