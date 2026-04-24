KIMS Hospitals Receives QAI Accreditation For Stroke Care
The recognition underscores the hospital’s commitment to delivering high-quality, timely and patient-centric neurological emergency services.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, has become the first and only hospital in Telangana to receive accreditation from the Quality and Accreditation Institute (QAI) for excellence in stroke care.
An official release from KIMS Hospitals stated, "The recognition underscores the hospital’s commitment to delivering high-quality, timely and patient-centric neurological emergency services."
"The QAI accreditation is awarded to hospitals that adhere to stringent standards in stroke management, including rapid diagnosis, evidence-based treatment, a well-coordinated stroke response system, rehabilitation services and patient safety protocols," the release stated.
Speaking on the occasion, senior stroke neurologist Dr. Subhash Kaul said that every minute is critical in stroke treatment, as millions of neurons are at risk of damage with each passing minute after onset.
"Timely and accurate intervention can help preserve brain function, reduce disability and significantly improve the chances of recovery," the release said.
He added that the accreditation is a recognition of the hospital’s efficient response systems and high standards of care.
Dr. Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMS Group of Hospitals, said the recognition further strengthens the institution’s focus on advanced stroke care, expert neurological services and improved patient outcomes.
He noted that KIMS remains committed to delivering the highest standards of care through cutting-edge technology, a skilled team of specialists and integrated emergency services.
With this accreditation, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, further consolidates its position as a leading centre for stroke care, ensuring timely access to advanced medical treatment. The development is expected to play a crucial role not only in saving lives but also in improving the quality of life of patients, the release added.
Read More