ETV Bharat / health

KIMS Hospitals Launches Its Fertility IVF Centre In Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: KIMS Hospitals launched a KIMS Fertility IVF Centre at MVP Colony in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, with the aim of providing advanced fertility and reproductive healthcare services to couples across north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The centre was inaugurated on Sunday by MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao. This is KIMS Hospitals' fifth fertility centre in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Speaking on the occasion, Rao said the establishment of a fertility centre with international-standard facilities in Visakhapatnam is a matter of pride for the region, as such services were earlier largely confined to metropolitan cities. He encouraged couples facing infertility issues to make use of the specialised services available at the centre.

Dr Swetha Bollineni, Medical Director at KIMS Fertility IVF Centre, said, “Andhra Pradesh is facing a growing demographic concern, with fertility falling well below the replacement level of 2.1, raising longer-term concerns around population ageing and a shrinking working-age population".

Dr Bollineni said the state government's recent population-management framework identifies this as a strategic challenge. "We are here to take Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's vision of a healthier, younger and more prosperous Andhra Pradesh forward. KIMS Fertility is proud to contribute to this vision by supporting couples with advanced fertility care, fertility preservation and informed reproductive choices.”

Sudhaker Jadhav, Chief Operating Officer of KIMS Hospitals said infertility treatment cannot follow a uniform approach because every couple presents a different clinical situation. He said personalised treatment plans based on comprehensive medical evaluation are essential for achieving successful outcomes.

The centre, he added, aims to combine advanced technology with compassionate care and individual attention for every couple.