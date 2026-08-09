KIMS Hospitals Launches Its Fertility IVF Centre In Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam
The centre offers comprehensive fertility care, including IVF, ICSI, IUI, fertility preservation, advanced embryology, reproductive surgery, and male & female infertility management.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: KIMS Hospitals launched a KIMS Fertility IVF Centre at MVP Colony in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, with the aim of providing advanced fertility and reproductive healthcare services to couples across north coastal Andhra Pradesh.
The centre was inaugurated on Sunday by MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao. This is KIMS Hospitals' fifth fertility centre in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Speaking on the occasion, Rao said the establishment of a fertility centre with international-standard facilities in Visakhapatnam is a matter of pride for the region, as such services were earlier largely confined to metropolitan cities. He encouraged couples facing infertility issues to make use of the specialised services available at the centre.
Dr Swetha Bollineni, Medical Director at KIMS Fertility IVF Centre, said, “Andhra Pradesh is facing a growing demographic concern, with fertility falling well below the replacement level of 2.1, raising longer-term concerns around population ageing and a shrinking working-age population".
Dr Bollineni said the state government's recent population-management framework identifies this as a strategic challenge. "We are here to take Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's vision of a healthier, younger and more prosperous Andhra Pradesh forward. KIMS Fertility is proud to contribute to this vision by supporting couples with advanced fertility care, fertility preservation and informed reproductive choices.”
Sudhaker Jadhav, Chief Operating Officer of KIMS Hospitals said infertility treatment cannot follow a uniform approach because every couple presents a different clinical situation. He said personalised treatment plans based on comprehensive medical evaluation are essential for achieving successful outcomes.
The centre, he added, aims to combine advanced technology with compassionate care and individual attention for every couple.
Senior Consultant and Fertility Specialist Dr Jyotsna said infertility varies from one couple to another and therefore requires customised management. She said treatment recommendations are made only after evaluating factors such as the woman’s age, ovarian reserve, semen quality, previous medical history and associated health conditions.
The centre offers advanced In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) services and is equipped with a modern embryology laboratory featuring advanced embryo culture systems, vitrification and cryopreservation facilities. Embryo biopsy services for Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) are also available for selected patients.
According to Dr Jyotsna, the centre will provide comprehensive care for female and male infertility, diminished ovarian reserve, recurrent pregnancy loss, fertility preservation and a range of other reproductive health conditions. Among those present were Visakhapatnam Board Director B Adwik, Dr R Geeta Vandana MD (Obg) and KIMS Hospitals doctors including Fertility Consultant, Dr Deepti
KIMS Hospitals said the new facility would make world-class fertility services accessible locally for the people of north Andhra Pradesh and support couples in their journey towards parenthood through quality reproductive healthcare.
About KIMS Fertility IVF Centre
KIMS Fertility IVF Centre is a specialized centre for advanced fertility and reproductive medicine, backed by the trusted legacy of KIMS Hospitals. The centre offers comprehensive fertility care, including IVF, ICSI, IUI, fertility preservation, advanced embryology, reproductive surgery, and male & female infertility management. With state-of-the-art technology, experienced fertility specialists, and a compassionate, patient-centric approach, KIMS Fertility is committed to turning the hope of parenthood into a cherished reality.