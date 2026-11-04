ETV Bharat / health

KIMS Hospitals Introduces Advanced Radiation Therapy Technology For Cancer Treatment

Hyderabad: KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, has introduced advanced radiation oncology technologies, including the TrueBeam Linear Accelerator integrated with Brainlab Dynamic Surface Guided Radiation Therapy (SGRT), to enhance precision and personalisation in cancer treatment.

The new technologies were inaugurated by Dr B. Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMS Group of Hospitals, on Wednesday.

Dr Rao said KIMS was committed to bringing advanced medical technologies to patients in Telangana and neighbouring regions to improve access to quality cancer care. He said the hospital aimed to combine advanced technology with the expertise of experienced medical professionals to provide patient-centric treatment.

Dr T. Pratap Reddy, Head of Radiation Oncology at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, said the integration of Brainlab Dynamic SGRT with the TrueBeam Linear Accelerator is an advancement in the hospital's radiation oncology services.

He said features such as real-time monitoring of patient movements, six-dimensional patient positioning corrections and respiratory motion management would improve the accuracy and consistency of radiation treatment. The objective was to provide personalised treatment while maintaining high standards of patient safety, he added.

The TrueBeam system supports advanced radiation therapy techniques, including Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT), Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) and Stereotactic Radiosurgery/Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SRS/SBRT).