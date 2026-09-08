ETV Bharat / health

KIMS Hospitals Hosts National Workshop On Advanced Gait Analysis And Aerobic Testing

Speaking at the event, Dr Sudhindra Vooturi, Director, Centre for Rehabilitation, said the workshop focused on integrating advanced clinical protocols, including musculoskeletal gait analysis and cardiopulmonary functional assessment.

It brought together over 100 physiotherapists and rehabilitation specialists from across the region. The programme focused on strengthening clinical understanding of human movement science and cardiopulmonary assessment.

Hyderabad: The Department of Rehabilitation at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, in collaboration with Asian Transcare Rehabilitation Centre, organised a one-day national-level workshop on advanced gait analysis and aerobic testing in physiotherapy to mark World Physiotherapy Day.

The workshop was conducted in two technical sessions. The morning session focused on aerobic capacity assessment, while the afternoon session covered biomechanics using the hospital's Gait Lab.

The programme included live clinical demonstrations involving pathological walking patterns associated with neurological conditions such as stroke and Parkinson's disease. Participants were also introduced to 2D markerless video tracking and 3D kinematic analysis as tools for assessing movement and gait abnormalities.

Dr Sunil Reddy (PT), Unit Head, Asian Transcare Rehabilitation, said objective biofeedback and reporting systems can help improve the accuracy of clinical assessment and rehabilitation planning. Such technologies, he said, enable specialists to move beyond subjective observation and develop more targeted, evidence-based rehabilitation programmes.

The gathering was also addressed by Dr B. Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director, KIMS Group of Hospitals, who emphasised the need to combine technology with compassionate care while treating patients with complex neurological, orthopaedic and cardiac conditions.

The workshop provided physiotherapists and rehabilitation professionals with practical exposure to emerging assessment technologies and their potential applications in patient rehabilitation.