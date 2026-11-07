ETV Bharat / health

KIMS Hospitals Conducts Hyderabad UBE Summit 2026 On Advanced Spine Surgery

Hyderabad: KIMS Hospitals, located in Secunderabad, conducted the Hyderabad UBE Summit 2026 on Saturday, a national-level conference on Advanced Spine Surgery that aims to promote advanced endoscopic surgical techniques and emerging technologies in spine care.

Addressing the conference, Dr Suresh Cheekatla, Organising Secretary for the Telangana Orthopaedic Surgeons Association (TOSA), said, "It was a privilege to bring renowned spine surgery experts onto a common platform."

The primary objective of the summit was to equip young doctors with advanced surgical skills and encourage knowledge-sharing and collaboration among medical professionals, Dr Suresh Cheekatla stated.

The conference witnessed the participation of leading spine surgeons, orthopaedic and neurosurgery specialists, postgraduate medical students and fellows from across the country.

The conference featured detailed discussions on surgical techniques, complication prevention and management associated with this advanced approach. Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy (UBE) is an advanced minimally invasive technique used to perform spine surgeries through small incisions. The procedure helps minimise muscle damage and enables patients to recover faster.