ETV Bharat / health

KIMS Hospitals Conducts Advanced Manual Therapy Training Programme In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Department of Physiotherapy at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, in association with the Manual Therapy Foundation of India, conducted a two-day advanced training programme on manual therapy.

The programme focused on lymphatic and visceral manipulation, neural tissue mobilisation, and craniosacral therapy. Physiotherapists and representatives from various states participated in the training.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Dr Ramesh Babu Moparthi, Head of the Department of Physiotherapy, KIMS Secunderabad. Dr Umashankar Mohanty of the Manual Therapy Foundation of India served as the resource person.

Speaking during the programme, Dr Ramesh Babu Moparthi said physiotherapy was an evolving field and that young and practicing physiotherapists needed to stay updated with advances in treatment techniques and manual therapy approaches.