KIMS Hospitals Conducts Advanced Manual Therapy Training Programme In Hyderabad
The programme focused on lymphatic and visceral manipulation, neural tissue mobilisation, and craniosacral therapy.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Department of Physiotherapy at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, in association with the Manual Therapy Foundation of India, conducted a two-day advanced training programme on manual therapy.
The programme focused on lymphatic and visceral manipulation, neural tissue mobilisation, and craniosacral therapy. Physiotherapists and representatives from various states participated in the training.
The programme was conducted under the guidance of Dr Ramesh Babu Moparthi, Head of the Department of Physiotherapy, KIMS Secunderabad. Dr Umashankar Mohanty of the Manual Therapy Foundation of India served as the resource person.
Speaking during the programme, Dr Ramesh Babu Moparthi said physiotherapy was an evolving field and that young and practicing physiotherapists needed to stay updated with advances in treatment techniques and manual therapy approaches.
"Continuous training in advanced therapeutic techniques helps physiotherapists strengthen their clinical skills and apply evidence-based approaches in their practice, thereby contributing to better patient care," he said.
KIMS Director of Medical Education Prof Dr Manimala Rao and KIMS College Principal Dr Venkateshwarlu Dr Sudhindra Vooturi said there was growing interest among physiotherapists in advanced treatment techniques and specialised areas of manual therapy.
The programme included practical demonstrations and extensive hands-on sessions, allowing participants to learn and practise different manual therapy techniques under expert guidance. Individual guidance was also provided during the practical sessions.
The organisers said the training was aimed at helping physiotherapists expand their knowledge of advanced manual therapy techniques and strengthen their practical skills. They added that more advanced training programmes would be organised in the future in view of the growing interest in specialised physiotherapy techniques.
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