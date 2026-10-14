ETV Bharat / health

KIMS Hospitals, BIMS Partner With Liverpool NHS Organisations For UK-India Healthcare Collaboration

Hyderabad: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals and the British Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with four National Health Service (NHS) organisations in Liverpool to promote clinical collaboration, research, medical education and healthcare innovation between India and the United Kingdom.

The collaboration brings together KIMS and BIMS with the NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group (UHL Group), Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust and The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust.

The collaboration aims to establish a dynamic platform for the organisations to develop programs for research, medical training and clinical exchanges. The platform will also enable Indian doctors to gain valuable experience within the UK healthcare system and UK doctors to undertake placements across the KIMS Hospitals network in India, with BIMS supporting coordination of these opportunities.

The announcement was made during a Liverpool City Council delegation’s visit to Hyderabad on Wednesday. According to the organisations, the partnership is the first of its kind to bring multiple NHS trusts in the UK together with an Indian private hospital group

Dr Bhaskar Rao Bollineni, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMS Hospitals, said the partnership would help strengthen international cooperation by combining Liverpool’s specialist expertise with KIMS Hospitals’ capabilities in robotic surgery, transplants and complex tertiary and quaternary care.

“We see great potential through BIMS and our Liverpool partners for joint research, fellowships and the exchange of knowledge between our teams. We want this to become a long-term partnership that creates real benefits for healthcare professionals and ultimately for patients in both countries.”

Dr Sai Pillarisetti, Managing Director of BIMS, said the institution would help facilitate partnerships between Liverpool’s NHS organisations and KIMS Hospitals and develop practical initiatives across the two healthcare systems.

"BIMS is delighted to be contributing to that process, helping bridge these relationships and develop practical initiatives that deliver value across both systems. Healthcare has no borders, and stronger UK-India links here can strengthen the broader partnership being built between our two countries," Pillarisetti noted.