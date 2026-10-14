KIMS Hospitals, BIMS Partner With Liverpool NHS Organisations For UK-India Healthcare Collaboration
The partnership aims to facilitate clinical exchanges, joint research, medical training and professional development between healthcare institutions in Hyderabad and Liverpool.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals and the British Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with four National Health Service (NHS) organisations in Liverpool to promote clinical collaboration, research, medical education and healthcare innovation between India and the United Kingdom.
The collaboration brings together KIMS and BIMS with the NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group (UHL Group), Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust and The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust.
The collaboration aims to establish a dynamic platform for the organisations to develop programs for research, medical training and clinical exchanges. The platform will also enable Indian doctors to gain valuable experience within the UK healthcare system and UK doctors to undertake placements across the KIMS Hospitals network in India, with BIMS supporting coordination of these opportunities.
🤝 Telangana–Liverpool Partnership: Strengthening Global Collaboration A high-level delegation from Liverpool, UK, concluded its three-day visit to Hyderabad on October 14, 2026, advancing cooperation across healthcare, life sciences, research, innovation, trade, investment, skills development and sports. Key milestones included: 🔹 Strategic MoU: The Government of Telangana and Liverpool City Council signed an MoU on October 13, 2026, establishing a framework for long-term collaboration in trade, investment, innovation, entrepreneurship, skills, tourism, culture and sports. 🔹 Healthcare & Life Sciences: Visits to Genome Valley and interactions with leading industry and research organisations explored opportunities in biopharma, vaccines, medical technology, clinical research, education and workforce development. 🔹 Innovation Bridge: T-Hub and Knowledge Quarter Liverpool/Sciontec signed a Letter of Intent to establish the Hyderabad–Liverpool Innovation Bridge, connecting startups, enabling market access and fostering business partnerships. 🔹 Healthcare Collaboration: KIMS and NHS University Hospitals Liverpool Group advanced an agreement for cooperation in research, clinical collaboration, education, training and workforce development. 🔹 Sports & Community Development: Engagements with the LFC Foundation, Sports Authority of Telangana, FIFA–AIFF Telangana Talent Academy at Gachibowli, football clubs, coaches, the Centre for Spine and Sports Health and Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy explored opportunities in grassroots sports, sports medicine, athlete development and high-performance sports. Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy Garu reiterated Telangana’s commitment to attracting investment and strengthening global research and innovation partnerships. Sri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, highlighted the complementary strengths of both regions and the potential for meaningful institutional partnerships. The visit builds on the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s UK visit in August 2026 and marks an important step towards a sustained partnership, creating opportunities for investment, innovation, employment, skills development and economic growth. #Telangana #Liverpool #Hyderabad #GlobalPartnerships #Innovation #GHMC @TelanganaCMO @IPRTelangana @jayesh_ranjan @TelanganaCS @ZC_Charminar @CommissionrGHMC @ZC_Khairatabad @ZC_Secunderabad @ZcGolconda @ZC_Charminar @ZC_RAJNGR @ZC_Shamshabad— GHMC (@GHMCOnline) October 14, 2026
The announcement was made during a Liverpool City Council delegation’s visit to Hyderabad on Wednesday. According to the organisations, the partnership is the first of its kind to bring multiple NHS trusts in the UK together with an Indian private hospital group
Dr Bhaskar Rao Bollineni, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMS Hospitals, said the partnership would help strengthen international cooperation by combining Liverpool’s specialist expertise with KIMS Hospitals’ capabilities in robotic surgery, transplants and complex tertiary and quaternary care.
“We see great potential through BIMS and our Liverpool partners for joint research, fellowships and the exchange of knowledge between our teams. We want this to become a long-term partnership that creates real benefits for healthcare professionals and ultimately for patients in both countries.”
Dr Sai Pillarisetti, Managing Director of BIMS, said the institution would help facilitate partnerships between Liverpool’s NHS organisations and KIMS Hospitals and develop practical initiatives across the two healthcare systems.
"BIMS is delighted to be contributing to that process, helping bridge these relationships and develop practical initiatives that deliver value across both systems. Healthcare has no borders, and stronger UK-India links here can strengthen the broader partnership being built between our two countries," Pillarisetti noted.
Cllr Liam Robinson, Leader of Liverpool City Council, said the collaboration reflected Liverpool’s efforts to build international partnerships in healthcare, innovation, education and investment.
"This partnership demonstrates the power of the Team Liverpool approach, with organisations from across the city working together to forge meaningful international relationships and open new doors for research, innovation and economic development. We look forward to strengthening our ties with Hyderabad and building on the shared ambitions that connect our two cities," Robinson said.
Professor Jim Gardner, Deputy Group Chief Medical Officer at UHL Group, said, “We are delighted to announce this exciting partnership between UHL Group, KIMS Hospitals and the British Institute of Medical Sciences, which will create opportunities for our staff to learn from international colleagues, share expertise, collaborate on research and innovation, and support professional development through exchange and fellowship programmes. These stronger links will help us advance healthcare knowledge and practice, delivering benefits for the patients and communities we serve at home and abroad.”
Professor Rafael Guerrero, Congenital Cardiac Surgeon and Director of Alder Hey Global Health, said the collaboration would provide opportunities to explore joint initiatives in children’s healthcare, education, research and clinical knowledge exchange.
“This agreement provides an opportunity to explore shared interests with KIMS Hospitals, BIMS and our Liverpool partners, in areas such as education, research, innovation and the exchange of clinical knowledge. We look forward to developing this collaboration and identifying where working together can add genuine value.”
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