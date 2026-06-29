ETV Bharat / health

KIMS Hospitals Become World's First Healthcare Network To Achieve AACI Multi-Site Accreditation

KIMS Hospitals became the world's first healthcare network to receive the AACI Multi-Site Accreditation ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: KIMS Hospitals has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the world's first healthcare network to receive the AACI Multi-Site Accreditation from the American Accreditation Commission International (AACI).

This landmark recognition establishes a new global benchmark for integrated healthcare quality, patient safety, governance, and clinical excellence across a multi-hospital healthcare network.

The accreditation recognises seven KIMS Hospitals operating under a unified quality management and governance framework, demonstrating that internationally benchmarked standards can be consistently implemented and sustained across multiple hospitals.

Unlike conventional accreditation programmes that assess individual hospitals independently, the AACI Multi-Site Accreditation evaluates an entire healthcare network as one integrated system. The assessment focuses on leadership, governance, patient safety, clinical excellence, standardised care delivery, risk management and continuous quality improvement across all participating hospitals.

By successfully meeting these rigorous international standards, KIMS Hospitals has become the first healthcare network in the world to receive this prestigious recognition, reaffirming its commitment to delivering a consistent patient experience and world-class healthcare across every accredited facility.

Dr B Bhaskar Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, KIMS Group of Hospitals, said, "Three years ago, one of our hospitals received AACI accreditation. This achievement was the result of the collective efforts of our clinicians, nurses, quality professionals, administrators, and leadership team. Building on that success, we have now implemented the same quality framework across six more hospitals. Through standardised clinical protocols, robust governance systems, evidence-based practices, and a strong culture of continuous quality improvement, KIMS Hospitals has demonstrated that excellence in healthcare can be delivered consistently across an entire hospital network."

KIMS Group of Hospitals Director Anita said this recognition is the result of the collective efforts of the doctors, nurses, quality teams, administrative staff, and leadership across the seven KIMS hospitals.