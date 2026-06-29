KIMS Hospitals Become World's First Healthcare Network To Achieve AACI Multi-Site Accreditation
The accreditation recognises seven KIMS Hospitals operating under a unified quality management and governance framework
Published : June 29, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: KIMS Hospitals has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the world's first healthcare network to receive the AACI Multi-Site Accreditation from the American Accreditation Commission International (AACI).
This landmark recognition establishes a new global benchmark for integrated healthcare quality, patient safety, governance, and clinical excellence across a multi-hospital healthcare network.
The accreditation recognises seven KIMS Hospitals operating under a unified quality management and governance framework, demonstrating that internationally benchmarked standards can be consistently implemented and sustained across multiple hospitals.
Unlike conventional accreditation programmes that assess individual hospitals independently, the AACI Multi-Site Accreditation evaluates an entire healthcare network as one integrated system. The assessment focuses on leadership, governance, patient safety, clinical excellence, standardised care delivery, risk management and continuous quality improvement across all participating hospitals.
By successfully meeting these rigorous international standards, KIMS Hospitals has become the first healthcare network in the world to receive this prestigious recognition, reaffirming its commitment to delivering a consistent patient experience and world-class healthcare across every accredited facility.
Dr B Bhaskar Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, KIMS Group of Hospitals, said, "Three years ago, one of our hospitals received AACI accreditation. This achievement was the result of the collective efforts of our clinicians, nurses, quality professionals, administrators, and leadership team. Building on that success, we have now implemented the same quality framework across six more hospitals. Through standardised clinical protocols, robust governance systems, evidence-based practices, and a strong culture of continuous quality improvement, KIMS Hospitals has demonstrated that excellence in healthcare can be delivered consistently across an entire hospital network."
KIMS Group of Hospitals Director Anita said this recognition is the result of the collective efforts of the doctors, nurses, quality teams, administrative staff, and leadership across the seven KIMS hospitals.
She particularly appreciated the outstanding contribution of Sushma Katuri, General Manager – Group Quality, KIMS Group, for her pivotal role in achieving this milestone. She further stated that KIMS has demonstrated its ability to successfully implement uniform standards across its entire hospital network through standardised clinical protocols, robust quality systems, efficient governance, and a culture of continuous improvement.
Congratulating KIMS Hospitals on this historic achievement, Kreso Antonio Paliska, Group CEO of AACI, highlighted the significance of this milestone for healthcare organisations worldwide.
"KIMS Hospitals has set a new global benchmark. Achieving the world's first AACI Multi-Site Accreditation demonstrates what is possible when leadership, quality, and patient safety become part of an organisation's everyday culture. We are proud to recognise KIMS for this historic achievement," Kreso Antonio Paliska said.
Speaking on the achievement, Dheeraj Khatore, Regional CEO – AACI India, Middle East (MENA) & Africa, emphasised the broader impact of the recognition.
"This is more than an accreditation—it's a milestone for global healthcare. KIMS Hospitals has shown that world-class quality can be delivered consistently across seven hospitals under one integrated quality framework. We are proud to partner with KIMS in setting this new international benchmark," he said.
"This historic achievement not only reinforces KIMS Hospitals' leadership in healthcare quality but also establishes a scalable model for integrated healthcare systems around the world. As healthcare networks continue to expand globally, the ability to maintain consistent standards across multiple facilities has become increasingly important. KIMS Hospitals has demonstrated that quality, patient safety, and clinical excellence can be standardised across an entire healthcare system without compromising patient-centred care," he said.
The AACI Multi-Site Accreditation reflects KIMS Hospitals' unwavering commitment to innovation, accountability, operational excellence, and continuous quality improvement, hospital sources said. More importantly, it assures patients that every accredited KIMS Hospital operates under the same internationally benchmarked standards, ensuring a consistent, safe, and high-quality healthcare experience, they said.
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