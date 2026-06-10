ETV Bharat / health

KIMS Hospital Kurnool Treats Rare Neurological Disorder

Kurnool: Doctors at KIMS Hospital Kurnool have successfully treated a rare neurological condition of a 61-year-old man, which was caused by a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak.

Dr N Sumanth Kumar, senior consultant neurosurgeon, said the patient, Srinivasulu, a resident of Kurnool, recovered after a prolonged illness and had undergone two surgeries for recurrent blood clots over "the surface of the brain". His condition had only worsened despite treatment, he said.

Dr Kumar said that following a detailed “evaluation,” doctors identified a tear in the protective covering of the upper spinal cord, which had resulted in continuous leakage of cerebrospinal fluid, causing an abnormal reduction in intracranial pressure leading to cerebral hypotension.

"The condition is difficult to diagnose and treat because of its rarity and the complexity of the underlying pathology,"said Dr Kumar. He added that initially, the medical team attempted to seal the leak through three Epidural Blood Patch procedures. After the patient did not show improvement, doctors proceeded with an open dural tear repair surgery.

The patient remained in hospital for nearly a month, including 23 days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Doctors said that the prolonged “immobilisation and inability to take food orally” for several days posed additional risks of malnutrition and pressure sores.