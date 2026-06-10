KIMS Hospital Kurnool Treats Rare Neurological Disorder
The KIMS Hospital Kurnool successfully treats a rare neurological disorder of cerebral hypotension.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Kurnool: Doctors at KIMS Hospital Kurnool have successfully treated a rare neurological condition of a 61-year-old man, which was caused by a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak.
Dr N Sumanth Kumar, senior consultant neurosurgeon, said the patient, Srinivasulu, a resident of Kurnool, recovered after a prolonged illness and had undergone two surgeries for recurrent blood clots over "the surface of the brain". His condition had only worsened despite treatment, he said.
Dr Kumar said that following a detailed “evaluation,” doctors identified a tear in the protective covering of the upper spinal cord, which had resulted in continuous leakage of cerebrospinal fluid, causing an abnormal reduction in intracranial pressure leading to cerebral hypotension.
"The condition is difficult to diagnose and treat because of its rarity and the complexity of the underlying pathology,"said Dr Kumar. He added that initially, the medical team attempted to seal the leak through three Epidural Blood Patch procedures. After the patient did not show improvement, doctors proceeded with an open dural tear repair surgery.
The patient remained in hospital for nearly a month, including 23 days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Doctors said that the prolonged “immobilisation and inability to take food orally” for several days posed additional risks of malnutrition and pressure sores.
According to doctors, locating the exact site of the tear proved challenging, and the prolonged CSF leak had caused marked enlargement of veins surrounding the spinal cord, resulting in significant bleeding during surgery. "Despite these difficulties, the surgical team was able to control the bleeding and successfully repair the defect," they said.
"Although the patient's condition improved immediately after surgery, it deteriorated unexpectedly the following day. He was subsequently managed with continuous monitoring and intensive supportive care. The patient gradually recovered and was able to speak for the first time after 25 days. Following removal of the tracheostomy tube, he resumed oral feeding and eventually regained the ability to walk," the doctors said.
"The case underscores the importance of comprehensive diagnostic evaluation and multidisciplinary care in the management of rare and complex neurological disorders," added Dr Kumar.
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