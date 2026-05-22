KIMS Doctors Treat Chronic Testicular Pain Without Surgery Using Cryoablation
The 51-year-old man from Hyderabad was suffering from intense scrotal pain for nearly eight months.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Doctors at KIMS Hospital have successfully treated a patient suffering from chronic testicular pain without surgery. The doctors have used an advanced medical procedure called cryoablation.
According to Dr. Anusha Karumuri, Consultant Interventional Pain Physician at the hospital, a 51-year-old man from Hyderabad was suffering from intense scrotal pain for nearly eight months. His routine activities were affected, and so was his marital life.
After a medical evaluation, doctors identified the exact source of the pain through ultrasound imaging. Instead of opting for conventional surgery, the doctors chose a minimally invasive cryoablation procedure, which is considered a rare and advanced pain-management technique.
During the procedure, doctors inserted a thin needle into the affected area. An extremely cold gas was then passed through the needle to create a small "ice ball" around the targeted nerve tissue. This process deactivated the nerve cells responsible for transmitting pain signals to the brain.
Doctors said the patient experienced immediate relief after the treatment. Since the procedure only requires needle insertion and does not involve open surgery, recovery time is shorter, and the risk of complications is reduced.
Medical experts noted that cryoablation is being explored globally for the treatment of chronic pain conditions, especially in cases where conventional therapies fail to provide relief.
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