ETV Bharat / health

KIMS Doctors Treat Chronic Testicular Pain Without Surgery Using Cryoablation

Hyderabad: Doctors at KIMS Hospital have successfully treated a patient suffering from chronic testicular pain without surgery. The doctors have used an advanced medical procedure called cryoablation.

According to Dr. Anusha Karumuri, Consultant Interventional Pain Physician at the hospital, a 51-year-old man from Hyderabad was suffering from intense scrotal pain for nearly eight months. His routine activities were affected, and so was his marital life.

After a medical evaluation, doctors identified the exact source of the pain through ultrasound imaging. Instead of opting for conventional surgery, the doctors chose a minimally invasive cryoablation procedure, which is considered a rare and advanced pain-management technique.