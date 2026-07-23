ETV Bharat / health

KIMS Doctors Remove LED Bulb Lodged In 4-Year-Old Girl’s Lung Without Major Surgery

The team of doctors at KIMS that conducted the rare surgery ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: Doctors at the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) here have successfully performed a rare and complex procedure to remove a tiny metallic LED bulb lodged inside the lung of a four-year-old girl without conducting a major surgery.

According to the hospital, the child accidentally inhaled the LED bulb into her airway while playing. After an unsuccessful attempt to remove the foreign object at another hospital, she was brought to KIMS following persistent cough for eight days.

A CT scan revealed that the bulb was lodged in a narrow airway in the lower part of the right lung. In such cases, usually a major surgery is done. However, a joint team of specialists from the ENT, Pulmonology and Anaesthesiology departments successfully removed the object using an advanced hybrid bronchoscopy technique.

The procedure involved the simultaneous use of rigid and flexible bronchoscopes, allowing doctors to access the difficult-to-reach airway and remove the LED bulb successfully.