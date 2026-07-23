KIMS Doctors Remove LED Bulb Lodged In 4-Year-Old Girl’s Lung Without Major Surgery
The doctors successfully removed the bulb using hybrid bronchoscopy, avoiding major surgery and enabling rapid recovery, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Doctors at the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) here have successfully performed a rare and complex procedure to remove a tiny metallic LED bulb lodged inside the lung of a four-year-old girl without conducting a major surgery.
According to the hospital, the child accidentally inhaled the LED bulb into her airway while playing. After an unsuccessful attempt to remove the foreign object at another hospital, she was brought to KIMS following persistent cough for eight days.
A CT scan revealed that the bulb was lodged in a narrow airway in the lower part of the right lung. In such cases, usually a major surgery is done. However, a joint team of specialists from the ENT, Pulmonology and Anaesthesiology departments successfully removed the object using an advanced hybrid bronchoscopy technique.
The procedure involved the simultaneous use of rigid and flexible bronchoscopes, allowing doctors to access the difficult-to-reach airway and remove the LED bulb successfully.
The complex procedure was led by Professor Dr Pradipta Ranjan Sahu and Assistant Professor Dr Manisha Mallik of the ENT Department. Dr Basanta Kumar Behera from the Department of Anaesthesiology and pulmonologist Dr Swadeep Mishra were also part of the team.
The child recovered quickly after the procedure. She was able to eat normally within a few hours and was later discharged from the hospital in a stable condition, doctors said.
“Whenever any foreign object enters the lungs, it is essential to immediately seek expert medical advice. In this case, hybrid bronchoscopy helped avoid the need for major surgery and enabled the child to recover quickly. Parents should keep small metallic or battery-operated objects away from young children,” said Dr Pradipta Ranjan Sahu of ENT Department.
Dr Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS, congratulated the medical team on the rare achievement and wished the child a speedy recovery.
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