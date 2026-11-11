ETV Bharat / health

KIMS Arete Hospital Recognised As Centre Of Excellence For Endoscopic Spine Surgery

Hyderabad: KIMS Arete Hospital in Hyderabad has been recognised as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Full Endoscopic Advanced Spine Surgery by RIWOspine, Germany. The recognition, claimed to be the first of its kind in India, acknowledges more than 13 years of clinical experience and pioneering work in endoscopic spine surgery under the leadership of Dr Sukumar Sura.

The Centre of Excellence was formally inaugurated in the presence of representatives from RIWOspine, Germany, which has over 30 years of experience in endoscopic spine surgery technology, training and education.

At KIMS Arete Hospital, endoscopic spine surgery has expanded beyond routine disc procedures to include complex conditions like spinal canal stenosis, selected fixation procedures and spinal tumours. The hospital also performs specialised procedures involving the cervical and thoracic spine.

Full-endoscopic techniques allow surgeons to treat selected spinal conditions through small incisions, potentially reducing muscle damage, blood loss and recovery time. Depending on the procedure and the patient's condition, some patients may be able to walk within hours of surgery and return home within 24 hours.

Dr B Bhaskar Rao B, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMS Group of Hospitals, said healthcare was moving towards specialised and procedure-specific care, where outcomes depend on clinical expertise as much as technological advancements.

He said the hospital aimed to create an environment where advanced surgical techniques could be adopted responsibly, supported by clinical experience, appropriate training and a commitment to patient outcomes.