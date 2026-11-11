KIMS Arete Hospital Recognised As Centre Of Excellence For Endoscopic Spine Surgery
The hospital also performs specialised procedures involving the cervical and thoracic spine.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: KIMS Arete Hospital in Hyderabad has been recognised as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Full Endoscopic Advanced Spine Surgery by RIWOspine, Germany. The recognition, claimed to be the first of its kind in India, acknowledges more than 13 years of clinical experience and pioneering work in endoscopic spine surgery under the leadership of Dr Sukumar Sura.
The Centre of Excellence was formally inaugurated in the presence of representatives from RIWOspine, Germany, which has over 30 years of experience in endoscopic spine surgery technology, training and education.
At KIMS Arete Hospital, endoscopic spine surgery has expanded beyond routine disc procedures to include complex conditions like spinal canal stenosis, selected fixation procedures and spinal tumours. The hospital also performs specialised procedures involving the cervical and thoracic spine.
Full-endoscopic techniques allow surgeons to treat selected spinal conditions through small incisions, potentially reducing muscle damage, blood loss and recovery time. Depending on the procedure and the patient's condition, some patients may be able to walk within hours of surgery and return home within 24 hours.
Dr B Bhaskar Rao B, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMS Group of Hospitals, said healthcare was moving towards specialised and procedure-specific care, where outcomes depend on clinical expertise as much as technological advancements.
He said the hospital aimed to create an environment where advanced surgical techniques could be adopted responsibly, supported by clinical experience, appropriate training and a commitment to patient outcomes.
Dr Sukumar Sura, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon, Clinical Director and Head of Spine Surgery, and National Lead for Endoscopic Spine Surgery at KIMS Arete Hospital, said the recognition by RIWOspine was an important milestone for the institute.
He said endoscopic spine surgery was no longer just about making smaller incisions but also involved selecting the right patients, indications and surgical techniques.
Dr Nikhil Mathur, Group Medical Director of KIMS Hospitals, said the recognition reinforced the hospital's focus on evidence-based medicine, clinical excellence, innovation and specialised spine care in line with international best practices.
RIWOspine COO Dirk Goethel and Director of International Sales Lena Goethel said full-endoscopic spine surgery required advanced technology, specialised training, clinical experience and a structured approach to patient care.
The Centre of Excellence will focus on expanding access to advanced endoscopic spine procedures for eligible patients and providing a platform for knowledge-sharing and specialised training for spine surgeons.
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