Kidney Stone Cases Rising This Winter In Young Adults, Tips To Protect Your Kidney Health According To A Urologist

Every winter, as the air turns crisp and our instinct is to drink more chai than water, hospitals brace for a peculiar seasonal phenomenon: a surge in kidney stones. It sounds absurd at first: how could something that feels so summery and desert-like, all about dehydration and heat, have a heyday in the cold months? But the human body is an inconsistent contraption.

“As the temperatures drops, there can be a spike in kidney stone cases in younger adults aged 20-40. Once considered an old person’s disease, kidney stones are now becoming common in the younger population because of changing lifestyles and dietary habits,” says Dr Pawan Rahangdale, Consultant Urologist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Pune.

Why Does This Happen?

When the temperature drops, we sweat less and sip less, forgetting that our kidneys are still dutifully filtering minerals that need a constant flush of fluid to stay soluble. Without enough water, calcium and uric acid begin to crystallize, forming the tiny, medieval torture devices we call kidney stones.