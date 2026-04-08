Kidney Stone Removed From 1-Yr-Old Boy Without Surgery At AINU In Hyderabad
Doctors at the AINU said an advanced non-invasive technique was used, sparing the infant from pain, blood loss and trauma of surgery.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Doctors at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad have successfully removed a 10-mm stone from the left kidney of a one-year-old boy through an advanced non-invasive technique, sparing the infant from the trauma of traditional surgery.
The doctors said that the child, hailing from Karnataka's Bidar, was referred to AINU by his pediatrician following symptoms of blood in his urine and excessive crying. Upon clinical evaluation, he was found to be restless and irritable due to a 10-mm stone in his left kidney.
Given the patient’s age and tiny stature, a medical team, led by Dr Gopal Ramdas Tak, consultant urologist at AINU, opted for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) using Dornier lithotripter machine. "This no-incision approach allowed the team to fragment the stone without any blood loss or the need to pass any equipment through the tender small urethra in the chain," a press release issued by AINU stated.
Under a short period of general anesthesia, the child was positioned for the ESWL procedure. Using high-energy shock waves, the stone was pulverised into tiny, sand-like fragments.
Within hours of the procedure, the child was awake, comfortable, and eating normally. He was discharged the same day, turning a potentially daunting surgery into a seamless day-care experience.
"In pediatric cases, our priority is to minimise trauma and avoid the risks of invasive surgical access. By utilising modern ESWL integrated with ultrasound guidance, we completely eliminated the risk of ionising radiation. This case highlights how we can achieve excellent stone clearance in small children with maximum safety and a very rapid recovery," said Dr Gopal Ramdas Tak.
The procedure’s success was defined by its entirely non-invasive nature, involving no incisions or surgical wounds, which ensured the child remained active and pain-free. Safety was further enhanced by using ultrasound-guided targeting to protect the infant from radiation exposure. This single-session treatment proved highly effective, as a one-month follow-up ultrasound confirmed complete stone clearance after the child passed the fragments naturally and returned to normal activity almost immediately.
"This milestone at AINU Banjara Hills underscores the hospital's commitment to child-friendly urology. By choosing ESWL over traditional surgery, the medical team significantly reduced the emotional and physical stress for both the child and his parents. Dr. Gopal Ramdas Tak, a Fellow of the World Endourology Society with over a decade of experience, continues to champion these minimally invasive techniques to ensure that even the youngest patients in Hyderabad receive world-class, gentle medical interventions," the press release added.
Speaking about the procedure, Dr Mallikarjuna C, managing director, chief consultant urologist and robotic surgeon, AINU said “Kidney stone is a well-recognised and increasingly common condition across the country, affecting not only adults but also a growing number of children, largely due to changing dietary patterns. While advanced endoscopic and laser-based treatments are effective, their use in pediatric patients can be challenging due to anatomical limitations. In such cases, extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL) emerges as a safe, non-invasive, and highly effective treatment option. This technique uses focused shockwaves to fragment stones into tiny particles that can pass naturally through the urinary tract. Given its safety, repeatability, and high success rates, especially in children, ESWL remains a preferred approach in managing pediatric kidney stones.”
Backed by a team of seasoned experts—Dr. Purna Chandra Reddy, Dr. Gopal Ramdas Tak, Dr. Mallikarjuna C, and Mr. Deshpandya Hemesh—the institution brings together excellence across advanced urology and patient care.
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