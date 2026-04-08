ETV Bharat / health

Kidney Stone Removed From 1-Yr-Old Boy Without Surgery At AINU In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Doctors at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad have successfully removed a 10-mm stone from the left kidney of a one-year-old boy through an advanced non-invasive technique, sparing the infant from the trauma of traditional surgery.

The doctors said that the child, hailing from Karnataka's Bidar, was referred to AINU by his pediatrician following symptoms of blood in his urine and excessive crying. Upon clinical evaluation, he was found to be restless and irritable due to a 10-mm stone in his left kidney.

Given the patient’s age and tiny stature, a medical team, led by Dr Gopal Ramdas Tak, consultant urologist at AINU, opted for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) using Dornier lithotripter machine. "This no-incision approach allowed the team to fragment the stone without any blood loss or the need to pass any equipment through the tender small urethra in the chain," a press release issued by AINU stated.

Under a short period of general anesthesia, the child was positioned for the ESWL procedure. Using high-energy shock waves, the stone was pulverised into tiny, sand-like fragments.

Within hours of the procedure, the child was awake, comfortable, and eating normally. He was discharged the same day, turning a potentially daunting surgery into a seamless day-care experience.