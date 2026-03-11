World Kidney Day 2026: Kidney Diseases Rising Among Youth, Doctors Raise Alarm
Doctors say that more than one-third of those awaiting kidney transplants are between 21 and 40 years of age.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST|
Updated : March 11, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
With World Kidney Day being observed on March 12, doctors and scientists are raising an alarm on the growing number of kidney disease cases among youngsters. The latest data from Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad shows that kidney diseases are no longer limited to older age groups. According to officials at the Jeevandan Organ Donation Trust (which operates at NIMS Hospital), as many as 4,256 patients have registered for organ transplants. Among them, 2,994 are waiting for kidney transplants. This makes kidneys the most in-demand organs. Doctors say more than one-third of those awaiting kidney transplants are between 21 and 40 years of age.
Medical experts attribute the rise in kidney disorders to several lifestyle and health factors. Uncontrolled high blood pressure, long-term diabetes, and the excessive use of painkillers and antacid medications without medical supervision are major contributors to kidney ailments. Other contributing factors include working in high-temperature environments, inadequate water intake, kidney stones, urinary tract infections, and a genetic predisposition.
Doctors advise people to watch for early warning signs, such as frequent urination at night, blood or foam in the urine, swelling around the eyes, legs and feet, severe fatigue, insomnia and lethargy. Additional symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dry skin accompanied by intense itching, pain during urination, persistent back pain, rising blood pressure and muscle cramps.
Speaking to Eenadu-ETV Bharat, nephrologist Dr. Sribhushan Raju from NIMS said, “High blood pressure and diabetes are often neglected, which can gradually damage the kidneys. In many cases, kidney failure does not show clear symptoms in the early stages.”
Dr. Raju also said that dehydration during the summer months can worsen kidney health. “Many people do not drink enough water, which can lead to dehydration and eventually, kidney failure. Some individuals also consume painkillers and indigestion medicines without consulting doctors. These drugs can damage the sensitive tissues of the kidneys,” he added.
Doctors say that prevention and early detection are crucial. People suffering from high blood pressure or diabetes should undergo kidney function tests every three to six months. Experts also recommend that individuals above the age of 25 years undergo at least one kidney screening every year. They advise lifestyle changes such as reducing salt intake, avoiding alcohol and smoking, and engaging in at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily.
“Only when people become more aware and adopt healthier habits can we prevent kidney diseases from affecting the younger generation,” Dr. Raju said.
Read More:
- Adulterated Milk Tragedy: Endless Tears & Haunting Silence Fill Hospital Corridors In Rajamahendravaram
- Andhra Pradesh: In Rajahmundry, Five Die After Consuming Milk Suspected To Be Adulterated
- In Separate Incidents, Kidney Transplant Patient, Youth Die By Suicide At Rajasthan Hospitals, Triggers Panic