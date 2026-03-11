ETV Bharat / health

World Kidney Day 2026: Kidney Diseases Rising Among Youth, Doctors Raise Alarm

With World Kidney Day being observed on March 12, doctors and scientists are raising an alarm on the growing number of kidney disease cases among youngsters. The latest data from Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad shows that kidney diseases are no longer limited to older age groups. According to officials at the Jeevandan Organ Donation Trust (which operates at NIMS Hospital), as many as 4,256 patients have registered for organ transplants. Among them, 2,994 are waiting for kidney transplants. This makes kidneys the most in-demand organs. Doctors say more than one-third of those awaiting kidney transplants are between 21 and 40 years of age.

Medical experts attribute the rise in kidney disorders to several lifestyle and health factors. Uncontrolled high blood pressure, long-term diabetes, and the excessive use of painkillers and antacid medications without medical supervision are major contributors to kidney ailments. Other contributing factors include working in high-temperature environments, inadequate water intake, kidney stones, urinary tract infections, and a genetic predisposition.

Doctors advise people to watch for early warning signs, such as frequent urination at night, blood or foam in the urine, swelling around the eyes, legs and feet, severe fatigue, insomnia and lethargy. Additional symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dry skin accompanied by intense itching, pain during urination, persistent back pain, rising blood pressure and muscle cramps.