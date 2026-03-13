ETV Bharat / health

Puffy Face, Swelling: The Signs Of Kidney Inflammation That You Might Be Mistaking For Weight Gain

Inflammation could be the cause of that puffy face ( Getty Images )

You wake up one morning and notice your face looks slightly puffier than usual. Your clothes feel tighter. Maybe your shoes feel a bit snug by evening. Most people look at the weighing scale and think: “I’ve put on weight.”

So they blame the weekend biryani, promise to eat healthier, and move on. But sometimes the body is trying to say something very different. According to kidney specialists, unexplained swelling or sudden fluid retention can sometimes be an early sign of kidney inflammation. The tricky part is that most people don’t realise it until the problem has progressed.

Your kidneys are among the most hardworking organs in the body. These two bean-shaped organs filter waste from the blood, remove extra water, regulate blood pressure and maintain the balance of minerals like sodium and potassium. They do all this quietly. You don’t feel them working. You don’t notice them when they are healthy. But when they start struggling, the body sends subtle signals.

One of the earliest signs is fluid retention.

According to Dr. Suman Lata, HOD & Consultant - Nephrology and Kidney Transplant, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, “This happens when inflamed kidneys cannot properly regulate water and sodium levels. When the body retains fluid, it often indicates that the kidneys are struggling to maintain sodium and water balance because of chronic inflammation.”

That extra fluid can show up as swelling in the face, legs, feet or hands. The problem is that these symptoms can easily be misinterpreted.

People often assume that: