ETV Bharat / health

KGMU In Lucknow Restores Faces And Confidence Of Black Fungus, Cancer And Acid Attack Survivors

Lucknow: The Maxillofacial Department of the Dental College at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow is helping restore appearances through advanced prosthetic rehabilitation techniques. The doctors create artificial facial structures using silicone-based prostheses, which improve their appearance as well as their quality of life.

With the new technique, the department has treated several victims of accidents, cancer, and acid attacks. Notably, during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and 2022, the department successfully treated 45 black fungus (mucormycosis) patients with severe damage to their faces due to infection. In many cases, the disease had destroyed parts of the jaw, palate, nose, and surrounding facial structures. Doctors recreated the damaged areas and helped patients regain normal functions such as speaking and eating through specialised maxillofacial prosthetics. This specialised treatment is reportedly available only at KGMU in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Cancer patients receive treatment free of cost, though the rehabilitation process can take several months and often requires multiple visits.

Professor Soumyendra V. Singh said that after the two waves of COVID-19, there was a huge number of black fungus cases due to the steroids used in the treatment. It weakened immunity, which led to fungal infections and affected the nose, ears, eyes, facial bones, and even the skull in some cases. "Many patients arrived after life-saving surgeries had removed infected tissues. We treated them using prosthodontic techniques and silicone prostheses," Singh said.