ETV Bharat / health

Keralam Begins A New Chapter In Mental Healthcare, Renames Mental Hospitals As Happiness And Wellness Centres

The days of calling them mental hospitals are over, with Kerala set to give its government-run mental health centres a new identity and a new approach to mental healthcare. The centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Kozhikode will now be known as Happiness And Wellness Centres. The government plans to improve their physical facilities, create a better environment and provide the staff needed to transform the institutions.

The move comes soon after the Kerala High Court took a serious view of the conditions at the three centres. A division bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Basant Balaji had personally visited the institutions and later pulled up the government for failing to fully implement its earlier directions to improve the facilities. During its inspection, the court had raised serious concerns about the conditions at the centres. It described one of them as “horror places” and also questioned the secrecy surrounding such institutions.