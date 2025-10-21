ETV Bharat / health

Kerala Becomes 1st State In India To Integrate Robotic Rehabilitation Technology At Primary Healthcare Level

George, who is Minister of Health, Government of Kerala said, “Today, we are proud to introduce the advanced version of G Gaiter, which is designed to support both adult and pediatric rehabilitation. During my interaction with a patient named Jagatheesh from Tamil Nadu, I could see the spark in his eyes as he experienced the joy of walking again after a long period. It was a truly moving moment that reflects the impact of such innovations in transforming lives.”

Kerala has marked another significant milestone in public health, becoming the first state in India to integrate robotic rehabilitation technology at the primary healthcare level. This achievement was realized with the installation of the Robotic Assisted Gait Trainer, ‘G-Gaiter’, at the Noolpuzha Family Health Centre (FHC) in Wayanad district. The facility was officially inaugurated by the state's health minister, Veena George.

This transformative project is being implemented as part of the Chief Minister’s Wayanad Special Rehabilitation Package. Given that over 50% of the population in the Noolpuzha Panchayat belongs to tribal communities, the introduction of this advanced medical facility exemplifies social justice and inclusive healthcare. Specialized rehabilitation services, which were previously limited for this community, will now be accessible locally.

Dr. Dahar Mohammed V. P., Medical Officer, Noolpuzha FHC added, “The Noolpuzha Family Health Center (FHC) is located in a very backward region. For the people here, approximately 50% of whom belong to the tribal community and the rest to the most marginalized sections of the general public, we are proud to have made available state-of-the-art robotic rehabilitation facilities, including the G-Gaiter.”

Developed by Genrobotics Innovations, a Kerala-based startup that has garnered global attention, this innovative gait trainer is suitable for both children and adults and is set to revolutionize rehabilitation for patients recovering from gait-related disabilities such as stroke, spinal cord injuries, and cerebral palsy. By providing robotic assistance, the system ensures substantial improvements in natural walking style, balance, coordination, and functional recovery.

This technology has already been in use for over a year at the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) department of Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital. Dr. Arun John, PMR Consultant, General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, stated: “In a prospective crossover study involving 36 stroke patients, significant progress was found in balance and gait function. To date, over 80 patients have benefited from this system.” By incorporating such advanced robotic rehabilitation technology at the primary healthcare centre (PHC) level, Kerala is strengthening its equitable and progressive healthcare system, ensuring the benefits of modern treatment reach every citizen.