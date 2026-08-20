Kashmir Sees High Asthma Burden, 10-12% Of OPD Patients Affected: Leading Pulmonologist Dr Naveed Nazir
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat's Parvez ud Din, Dr. Naveed Nazir attributes the rising prevalence to pollution, smoking, and environmental factors.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : August 20, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir is witnessing high instances of asthma, with a recent hospital-based survey revealing that 10 per cent to 12 per cent of OPD patients suffer from the respiratory disease.
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, professor and head of the Pulmonology Department at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, said that the overall number of asthma patients in Jammu and Kashmir was estimated at around 475,000 while nearly 2.5 per cent of the population surveyed was suffering from severe asthma.
“The number of asthma patients is increasing in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Kashmir. Patients are also experiencing more frequent asthma attacks,” Dr Shah said, attributing the rising burden to factors like smoking, air pollution, allergies, dust, pollen and environmental and climatic changes.
Asthma is a chronic respiratory illness that leads to inflammation and narrowing of the airways, resulting in breathing difficulties, chest tightness and dry cough. Symptoms also vary with time and duration of the day.
Dr Shah said that smoking was particularly harmful for asthma patients because tobacco smoke aggravates inflammation in the respiratory tract and breathing problems.
“Asthma can affect people of any age but is more common among younger people. Genetic factors can increase the risk, although not every person with asthma has a family history of the disease,” he said.
Dr Shah stressed the need for awareness, saying that lack of knowledge is another major concern in Kashmir. “Many patients do not seek medical attention when symptoms first appear, while misconceptions about inhalers often discourage people from using them,” he said.
According to Dr Shah, the timely diagnosis and proper treatment are crucial because uncontrolled asthma can lead to more frequent and severe attacks. “There is no permanent cure for asthma, but the disease can be effectively controlled through regular treatment, lifestyle changes and by avoiding known triggers,” he said.
An asthma patient can lead a normal life with proper treatment and precautions, Dr Shah said.
“Managing asthma begins with educating patients about the disease, ensuring regular treatment and helping them identify and avoid factors that trigger or worsen their symptoms,” he said
“Asthma does not prevent patients from maintaining a normal personal and family life as long as the disease remains under control,” Dr Shah added.
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