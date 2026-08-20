ETV Bharat / health

Kashmir Sees High Asthma Burden, 10-12% Of OPD Patients Affected: Leading Pulmonologist Dr Naveed Nazir

Srinagar: Kashmir is witnessing high instances of asthma, with a recent hospital-based survey revealing that 10 per cent to 12 per cent of OPD patients suffer from the respiratory disease.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, professor and head of the Pulmonology Department at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, said that the overall number of asthma patients in Jammu and Kashmir was estimated at around 475,000 while nearly 2.5 per cent of the population surveyed was suffering from severe asthma.

“The number of asthma patients is increasing in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Kashmir. Patients are also experiencing more frequent asthma attacks,” Dr Shah said, attributing the rising burden to factors like smoking, air pollution, allergies, dust, pollen and environmental and climatic changes.

Leading Pulmonologist of Kashmir Dr Naveed Nazir in conversation with ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

Asthma is a chronic respiratory illness that leads to inflammation and narrowing of the airways, resulting in breathing difficulties, chest tightness and dry cough. Symptoms also vary with time and duration of the day.

Dr Shah said that smoking was particularly harmful for asthma patients because tobacco smoke aggravates inflammation in the respiratory tract and breathing problems.