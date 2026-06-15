ETV Bharat / health

KASAPA Facilitates Free Heart Surgeries For 25 Underprivileged Children

Chikkamagaluru: The Chikkamagaluru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KASAPA) has partnered with Bengaluru’s Vaidehi Hospital to facilitate free heart surgeries for 25 children from economically weaker families after they were diagnosed with cardiac ailments during a recent health screening camp.

The initiative stems from a free heart health screening camp organised by the Chikkamagaluru Taluk Kannada Sahitya Parishat on May 18, 2026. A team of doctors led by renowned paediatric cardiologist Dr Govindaraj examined children and identified those requiring surgical intervention.

During the screening, doctors detected heart-related conditions in 25 children aged between nine months and 14 years. Arrangements have now been made to provide treatment and surgery free of cost.

To ensure smooth access to medical care, the KASAPA arranged a special bus service from Chikkamagaluru to Bengaluru, transporting the children along with their parents to Vaidehi Hospital. The hospital has also agreed to provide free food, refreshments, accommodation and other essential facilities for both the children and their caregivers during the treatment period.

The initiative has drawn appreciation from the public, as the literary organisation has expanded its activities beyond literature and taken responsibility for addressing healthcare needs among vulnerable sections of society. The effort has brought renewed hope to several families and has been widely welcomed across the district.