KASAPA Facilitates Free Heart Surgeries For 25 Underprivileged Children
The initiative will provide life-saving treatment, transport and accommodation support to children from underprivileged families.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Chikkamagaluru: The Chikkamagaluru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KASAPA) has partnered with Bengaluru’s Vaidehi Hospital to facilitate free heart surgeries for 25 children from economically weaker families after they were diagnosed with cardiac ailments during a recent health screening camp.
The initiative stems from a free heart health screening camp organised by the Chikkamagaluru Taluk Kannada Sahitya Parishat on May 18, 2026. A team of doctors led by renowned paediatric cardiologist Dr Govindaraj examined children and identified those requiring surgical intervention.
During the screening, doctors detected heart-related conditions in 25 children aged between nine months and 14 years. Arrangements have now been made to provide treatment and surgery free of cost.
To ensure smooth access to medical care, the KASAPA arranged a special bus service from Chikkamagaluru to Bengaluru, transporting the children along with their parents to Vaidehi Hospital. The hospital has also agreed to provide free food, refreshments, accommodation and other essential facilities for both the children and their caregivers during the treatment period.
The initiative has drawn appreciation from the public, as the literary organisation has expanded its activities beyond literature and taken responsibility for addressing healthcare needs among vulnerable sections of society. The effort has brought renewed hope to several families and has been widely welcomed across the district.
Farmer leader Sunil Kumar told ETV Bharat the heart screening camp was organised with the objective of identifying children suffering from heart ailments and ensuring they received timely treatment.
"On May 18, a heart health camp was conducted by KASAPA in Chikkamagaluru. The purpose was to identify children with heart-related problems and arrange surgeries for them. During the camp, around 19 children were found to be suffering from heart diseases. They are now being taken to Vaidehi Heart Hospital in Bengaluru for free surgeries. This is truly a matter of pride. More such health camps should be organised because good health is important for everyone. Today, we are sending 19 children for surgery, and we wish them all the best and hope their procedures are successful," he said.
One of the parents, Asha, whose child is among those being taken for treatment, shared her experience. "When my baby was seven days old, doctors told us there was a hole in the heart. We later visited another hospital for a detailed examination, which confirmed the condition. Doctors initially told us that the hole might close naturally over time and advised us to wait and monitor the child's health for six months to a year. We are now travelling to Vaidehi Hospital for another evaluation and health check-up of my child," she said.
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