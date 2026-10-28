Karwa Chauth: Can Fasting Without Water Leave Your Eyes Dry And Irritated?
A comfortably warm compress over closed eyelids may help the oil-producing meibomian glands along the eyelid margins, says Bengaluru-based eye doctor Dr. Bhavana Vasudev
Published : October 28, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
There is a lot to think about on Karwa Chauth. What to wear, what to cook, when the moon will rise, and how to get through the day without food or water. For many married women, the nirjala fast is an expression of love and devotion towards their husbands. But while the heart may be in the right place, the body still needs nourishment, and the first signs that it is struggling show up in the eyes.
Dryness, irritation, redness and blurred vision may seem like minor inconveniences during a long day of fasting. You might blame the weather, the air conditioner or the many hours spent looking at your phone but reduced fluid intake can contribute to dehydration, which may affect tear production and the way the eyes function. However, understanding these effects can help you take sensible precautions.
When Your Eyes Feel The Effects of Thirst
Our eyes need a healthy tear film to remain comfortable and maintain clear vision. Tears lubricate the surface of the eye, help wash away irritants and support the health of the cornea. When tear production or tear-film stability is disrupted, the eyes can begin to feel dry, gritty or irritated.
Dr. Bhavana Vasudev, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, explains that prolonged fasting, particularly without adequate water intake, can lead to dehydration and potentially affect tear production and ocular blood flow. This may show up as redness, irritation or blurred vision. Women who already experience dry eye symptoms may find that discomfort becomes more noticeable during a long fast.
Think of the tear film as a protective layer that needs to remain stable. When that layer becomes disrupted, the eyes may feel as though they have been working overtime. The discomfort is real, even if there is no obvious redness in the mirror.
Why Your Vision May Become Blurry
Dehydration is not the only possible reason for visual discomfort during fasting. Changes in blood glucose can also affect vision in some people. Dr. Vasudev notes that fasting can influence blood sugar levels, and some individuals may experience hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar). This can cause temporary symptoms such as blurred vision or difficulty focusing. These symptoms may improve once blood glucose returns to an appropriate level, but they should not automatically be attributed to fasting without considering other causes.
This is particularly important for women with diabetes or those taking medicines that lower blood sugar. Fasting can change the balance between food intake, medication and the body's energy needs. If you have diabetes, speak to your doctor before undertaking a fast, especially one that involves avoiding both food and water.
Does Fasting Affect Eye Pressure?
There is another aspect of fasting that may surprise you: its potential effect on intraocular pressure, or IOP. This is the pressure inside the eye, which is an important consideration in conditions such as glaucoma. According to Dr. Vasudev, fasting and changes in hydration may influence intraocular pressure and ocular blood flow. She notes that excessive water intake at the pre-fast meal may be associated with a temporary increase in IOP, while dehydration and other physiological changes during fasting may influence pressure in the opposite direction.
These changes are not necessarily the same for everyone, and a change in eye pressure does not automatically mean that a person has developed an eye problem. However, women with glaucoma or other pre-existing eye conditions should be particularly careful about undertaking prolonged fasting without medical guidance. It is important not to try to manage eye pressure by deliberately restricting water or drinking excessive amounts at once. If you have an eye condition, your doctor can advise you on the safest approach based on your health and treatment.
5 Ways To Reduce Eye Discomfort During Karwa Chauth
You may not be able to drink water during the fasting hours, but there are practical steps that can help minimise additional irritation.
1. Use lubricating eye drops if appropriate. Artificial tears can help relieve dryness. If you already have dry eye syndrome, ask your ophthalmologist which drops are suitable for you. Preservative-free options may be preferable for some people who need frequent use.
2. Give your eyes a break from screens. When we look at phones and computers, we tend to blink less frequently. This can allow tears to evaporate more quickly. Take regular screen breaks and make a conscious effort to blink fully.
3. Avoid direct air currents. Air conditioners, ceiling fans and coolers can increase tear evaporation when air blows directly towards your face. Adjust your seating or the direction of the airflow to reduce exposure.
4. Wear sunglasses outdoors. Sunglasses can help protect your eyes from wind, dust and strong sunlight. Wraparound styles may provide additional protection from moving air.
5. Try a warm compress. A comfortably warm (not hot) compress over closed eyelids may help the oil-producing meibomian glands along the eyelid margins. These glands contribute oils that slow tear evaporation. If you have an existing eye condition, ask your ophthalmologist whether this is appropriate for you.
Once the fast ends, drink fluids and eat a balanced meal that includes water-rich foods. Rehydration can help address fluid loss, while a balanced meal supports normal blood glucose levels. Avoid assuming that one large drink can compensate for all the hours spent without fluids; follow sensible hydration practices suited to your health.
Who Should Be Especially Cautious?
For a healthy adult, a day of fasting may be manageable, but fasting without water is not suitable for everyone:
- Women with diabetes, glaucoma, significant dry eye disease or other underlying health conditions should consult their healthcare professional before observing a prolonged fast.
- If you feel unwell during the fast, do not ignore the symptoms simply because you are determined to complete the ritual.
- Dizziness, confusion, fainting, marked weakness or symptoms suggestive of low blood sugar require prompt attention.
- People with diabetes should follow the personalised fasting and medication advice given by their treating clinician.
- Severe eye pain, a sudden loss or marked change in vision, or blurred vision accompanied by other worrying symptoms needs urgent medical assessment.
Karwa Chauth is a day that places love and commitment at the centre of the celebration. Looking after your health does not diminish that sentiment. If anything, it is a reminder that caring for yourself is part of caring for the people you love.
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