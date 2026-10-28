ETV Bharat / health

Karwa Chauth: Can Fasting Without Water Leave Your Eyes Dry And Irritated?

There is a lot to think about on Karwa Chauth. What to wear, what to cook, when the moon will rise, and how to get through the day without food or water. For many married women, the nirjala fast is an expression of love and devotion towards their husbands. But while the heart may be in the right place, the body still needs nourishment, and the first signs that it is struggling show up in the eyes.

Dryness, irritation, redness and blurred vision may seem like minor inconveniences during a long day of fasting. You might blame the weather, the air conditioner or the many hours spent looking at your phone but reduced fluid intake can contribute to dehydration, which may affect tear production and the way the eyes function. However, understanding these effects can help you take sensible precautions.

When Your Eyes Feel The Effects of Thirst

Our eyes need a healthy tear film to remain comfortable and maintain clear vision. Tears lubricate the surface of the eye, help wash away irritants and support the health of the cornea. When tear production or tear-film stability is disrupted, the eyes can begin to feel dry, gritty or irritated.

Dr. Bhavana Vasudev, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, explains that prolonged fasting, particularly without adequate water intake, can lead to dehydration and potentially affect tear production and ocular blood flow. This may show up as redness, irritation or blurred vision. Women who already experience dry eye symptoms may find that discomfort becomes more noticeable during a long fast.

Think of the tear film as a protective layer that needs to remain stable. When that layer becomes disrupted, the eyes may feel as though they have been working overtime. The discomfort is real, even if there is no obvious redness in the mirror.

Fasting and changes in hydration may influence intraocular pressure and ocular blood flow (Getty Images)

Why Your Vision May Become Blurry

Dehydration is not the only possible reason for visual discomfort during fasting. Changes in blood glucose can also affect vision in some people. Dr. Vasudev notes that fasting can influence blood sugar levels, and some individuals may experience hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar). This can cause temporary symptoms such as blurred vision or difficulty focusing. These symptoms may improve once blood glucose returns to an appropriate level, but they should not automatically be attributed to fasting without considering other causes.

This is particularly important for women with diabetes or those taking medicines that lower blood sugar. Fasting can change the balance between food intake, medication and the body's energy needs. If you have diabetes, speak to your doctor before undertaking a fast, especially one that involves avoiding both food and water.

Does Fasting Affect Eye Pressure?

There is another aspect of fasting that may surprise you: its potential effect on intraocular pressure, or IOP. This is the pressure inside the eye, which is an important consideration in conditions such as glaucoma. According to Dr. Vasudev, fasting and changes in hydration may influence intraocular pressure and ocular blood flow. She notes that excessive water intake at the pre-fast meal may be associated with a temporary increase in IOP, while dehydration and other physiological changes during fasting may influence pressure in the opposite direction.

These changes are not necessarily the same for everyone, and a change in eye pressure does not automatically mean that a person has developed an eye problem. However, women with glaucoma or other pre-existing eye conditions should be particularly careful about undertaking prolonged fasting without medical guidance. It is important not to try to manage eye pressure by deliberately restricting water or drinking excessive amounts at once. If you have an eye condition, your doctor can advise you on the safest approach based on your health and treatment.