Karnataka To Regulate Private Hospital Charges, Draft Bill Proposes Price Caps On Treatments
As per draft amendment bill, the state government can constitute separate expert committee to recommend prices for treatment and medical services offered by private hospitals.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has initiated steps to regulate high treatment charges imposed by private hospitals across the state.
The state's Health department has prepared a draft bill aimed at bringing the functioning, treatment fees, and pricing structures of private medical institutions under stricter oversight. The proposed legislation, titled the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to address growing public concern over the rising cost of healthcare in private hospitals.
Over the years, patients and civil society groups have repeatedly criticised private hospitals for charging exorbitant fees, making quality medical treatment increasingly unaffordable for ordinary citizens.
Exorbitant medical costs under scrutiny
Private hospitals have often been accused of imposing excessive charges for consultations, procedures, and hospital stays. Many patients have complained that the absence of effective price regulation has placed a heavy financial burden on families, especially those from low- and middle-income backgrounds. Despite repeated public demands to regulate the charges, successive governments have struggled to enforce strict control over the pricing practices of private hospitals.
An earlier attempt to regulate hospital charges occurred in 2016 when the then Health Minister, Ramesh Kumar, proposed a law to curb the arbitrary pricing practices of private hospitals. The proposed law aimed to introduce transparency, regulate treatment costs, and make it mandatory for hospitals to display price lists. However, the proposal faced strong opposition from private healthcare institutions and could not be implemented as intended.
The current move by the state government is seen as a renewed attempt to introduce a legal framework that would regulate treatment charges and ensure better monitoring of private hospitals.
Expert committee to recommend price ranges
According to the draft amendment bill, the state government will be empowered to constitute a separate expert committee to recommend price ranges for treatment and medical services offered by private hospitals. The committee will suggest different price slabs for various categories of private medical institutions.
The proposed committee will examine factors such as the quality of services provided by hospitals, available infrastructure, and the institution's location before recommending price ranges. These recommendations will cover charges for diagnostic packages, bed charges, operation theatre procedures, intensive care unit facilities, implants, consultations, laboratory tests, and other related medical services.
The government will prescribe the structure, powers, responsibilities, and service conditions of the committee members from time to time.
Hospitals must charge within approved limits
Under the proposed amendment, private hospitals will be required to collect treatment fees only within the price range determined by the government in consultation with the expert committee. This will include charges for diagnostic packages, bed occupancy, surgical procedures, ICU services, implants, consultations, and other tests or treatments.
The government will also be allowed to fix different pricing ranges for different categories of hospitals depending on their infrastructure, quality standards, and geographical location.
Protection for whistleblowers and patients
The draft bill also proposes safeguards for hospital staff and patients who report misconduct, harassment, fraud, or violations of the rules. The Registration and Grievance Redressal Authority will implement comprehensive mechanisms to protect those who come forward with complaints.
Additionally, standards relating to staff recruitment, medical equipment, hygiene, and safety will be periodically updated in accordance with modern medical practices. Private hospitals will also be required to adopt technological improvements such as maintaining digital records and implementing infection control systems.
Strict rules for patient data protection
The proposed law emphasises the need to securely maintain patient records in digital form. Access to these records will be limited to authorised individuals only. Any unauthorised disclosure of such sensitive information will attract strict penalties.
Except for legally valid requests from government authorities or public health institutions, patient records will remain accessible only to the concerned patient or a legally authorised person.
Mandatory annual audit for private hospitals
The bill also proposes that every private medical establishment must undergo an annual audit conducted by an auditor recognised by the state government. Apart from scheduled audits, authorities will also have the power to conduct surprise inspections to ensure compliance with regulations and maintenance of standards.
The results of these inspections and the status of compliance will be made public in accordance with prescribed procedures. State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the draft bill has already been discussed in a cabinet meeting. He said the legislation primarily deals with regulating and managing treatment charges imposed by private hospitals.
According to the minister, once the Finance Department completes its review of the draft, the government plans to place it in the public domain to seek feedback from citizens. After gathering public opinion, the bill will be placed before the state cabinet for further consideration.
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