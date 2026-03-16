ETV Bharat / health

Karnataka To Regulate Private Hospital Charges, Draft Bill Proposes Price Caps On Treatments

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has initiated steps to regulate high treatment charges imposed by private hospitals across the state.

The state's Health department has prepared a draft bill aimed at bringing the functioning, treatment fees, and pricing structures of private medical institutions under stricter oversight. The proposed legislation, titled the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to address growing public concern over the rising cost of healthcare in private hospitals.

Over the years, patients and civil society groups have repeatedly criticised private hospitals for charging exorbitant fees, making quality medical treatment increasingly unaffordable for ordinary citizens.



Exorbitant medical costs under scrutiny



Private hospitals have often been accused of imposing excessive charges for consultations, procedures, and hospital stays. Many patients have complained that the absence of effective price regulation has placed a heavy financial burden on families, especially those from low- and middle-income backgrounds. Despite repeated public demands to regulate the charges, successive governments have struggled to enforce strict control over the pricing practices of private hospitals.



An earlier attempt to regulate hospital charges occurred in 2016 when the then Health Minister, Ramesh Kumar, proposed a law to curb the arbitrary pricing practices of private hospitals. The proposed law aimed to introduce transparency, regulate treatment costs, and make it mandatory for hospitals to display price lists. However, the proposal faced strong opposition from private healthcare institutions and could not be implemented as intended.



The current move by the state government is seen as a renewed attempt to introduce a legal framework that would regulate treatment charges and ensure better monitoring of private hospitals.



Expert committee to recommend price ranges



According to the draft amendment bill, the state government will be empowered to constitute a separate expert committee to recommend price ranges for treatment and medical services offered by private hospitals. The committee will suggest different price slabs for various categories of private medical institutions.



The proposed committee will examine factors such as the quality of services provided by hospitals, available infrastructure, and the institution's location before recommending price ranges. These recommendations will cover charges for diagnostic packages, bed charges, operation theatre procedures, intensive care unit facilities, implants, consultations, laboratory tests, and other related medical services.

The government will prescribe the structure, powers, responsibilities, and service conditions of the committee members from time to time.



Hospitals must charge within approved limits

