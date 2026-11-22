ETV Bharat / health

Recognise Juvenile Arthritis, When Your Child’s Swollen Knee Is Not Just From A Fall

Juvenile arthritis can strike any child under 16 ( Getty Images )

A child, merely three years old, slipped and fell at home, and hurt her left knee. Her parents thought it was just a fall injury and believed the swelling would go away soon. It didn’t, however. The pain only increased and got worse at night. A month later, her right ankle started hurting too.

Over the next one year, the child’s parents consulted many doctors, underwent several tests, including an MRI and tests to check for tuberculosis. The results kept showing inflammation, but no injury. The muscles around her knee had started to shrink and weaken. The child hadn’t been using the affected leg properly for months.

Also read: 60% Of Teenage Girls In Andhra Schools Anaemic, 36% Adolescents Underweight: Survey Fourteen months after the onset of initial symptoms, she was eventually diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) by paediatric rheumatologists at the hospital. This is not an unusual type of arthritis and is one of the most common types seen in children and teenagers, affecting four or fewer joints. Childhood Arthritis Often Goes Unnoticed “Juvenile idiopathic arthritis starts at any age before a child turns 16, and lasts at least six weeks. There is no clear cause why this affects a child and can appear even in toddlers. In most cases the condition can be treated within a few years, but in few cases JIA can continue well into adulthood,” says Dr Archana Khan, Consultant – Paediatric Rheumatology, Narayana Health, SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai. In this little girl’s case, the delay in diagnosis meant that inflammation had started affecting the muscles around her knee. Such long-lasting inflammation can also affect bone growth and result in problems like limbs growing at different rates. Signs To Watch For Not every swollen joint is arthritis. A swelling that doesn’t go away, joint stiffness in the morning, limping without injury, or a child refusing to use an arm or leg are some of the noticeable signs of joint pain. Parents must pay attention to children displaying any of these signs as children usually cannot explain symptoms or pain clearly. Do not dismiss such signs of pain especially, if these last for six weeks or more. See a doctor at the earliest. Also read: Is Your Child Slouching A Lot? These Everyday Posture Habits Could Be Affecting Their Spine Health “Tuberculosis of the joint can also cause steady swelling and stiffness. It often affects one joint like the knee, ankle or hip. In addition, a child might have fever, loss of appetite, weight loss, or may have been around someone with TB,” says paediatric rheumatology specialist Dr Archana Khan. She adds that joint infections after an illness, rheumatic fever, injuries or bleeding disorders like haemophilia can look similar. So finding the real cause is key before starting treatment. If a joint suddenly becomes hot, swollen or extremely painful, and the child has high fever or is refusing to move, seek immediate medical help.