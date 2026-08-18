ETV Bharat / health

Junior Doctors Across Andhra Pradesh Intensify Strike To Demand Stipend Hike

Demanding a hike in stipend, junior doctors across Andhra Pradesh on Monday began a total boycott of emergency services, disrupting healthcare delivery in government medical colleges and teaching hospitals. Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA) had given a call for the boycott of emergency services to press for their demands, including long-pending stipend revision.

About 9,000 resident doctors, medical interns, junior residents, super-speciality postgraduates, senior residents, and doctors deployed under the District Residency Programme (DRP) scheme were staying away from duties, affecting Intensive Care Units, casualty wards, and labour rooms.

Junior doctors in all 19 government medical colleges in the state are participating in the strike. The phased strike began on August 11 with a time-bound withdrawal of non-emergency services. With no written assurance coming from the government, APJUDA intensified its protest. Non-emergency healthcare services remained fully suspended across all government teaching hospitals, superspeciality units, and peripheral medical colleges.

The government said it has made arrangements to ensure that patients do not face difficulties due to the junior doctors' strike. The department of health is continuously reviewing the situation with District Collectors, medical college principals, and hospital superintendents. Additional doctors are being kept on standby wherever needed. Special arrangements are being made to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of emergency departments, ICUs, maternity services, operation theatres, NICU, PICU, dialysis units, and trauma services, it said. Measures are being taken to ensure the availability of medicines, oxygen, blood, and essential medical supplies, said an official release.