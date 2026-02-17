ETV Bharat / health

'They Stop Climbing Stairs First': Ortho Specialist Explains How Joint Damage Creeps In For Patients Long Before Surgery Is Mentioned

Taking the lift for the first floor again? It could be an early signal of osteoarthritis ( ETV Bharat )

It takes a few years for joint deterioration to gradually manifest itself without causing sudden disruptions to daily life. Orthopaedic specialist Dr Madikattu explains that the main purpose of joints is to enable unrestricted and smooth movement of the joint surfaces (articulating, bi-capsular, and other joint surfaces) during physical activities. “Normally, a cartilage surface covers each of the bone's articulating surfaces. Cartilage is a smooth, slick substance that absorbs shock. The cartilage will start to deteriorate with age, repetitive stress, a past injury, a significant amount of weight gain, or a medical condition,” he says.

Says Dr Shrikant Madikattu, Consultant Orthopaedic, Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune, “The problem is, once you start avoiding movement, things spiral. Less movement means weaker thigh muscles. Weaker muscles mean more load on the knee. More load means more pain, and more pain means even more avoidance. It’s a vicious cycle that starts with one small decision at the bottom of the stairs. Increasing difficulty in standing up, climbing, or getting up after sitting down are the first indications of joint deterioration.”

If the cartilage (that smooth cushioning between your bones) has begun to wear out even slightly, stairs will expose it immediately. That mild discomfort you ignored while walking on flat ground suddenly becomes a sharp, nagging reminder by step number five. So you adjust. You hold the railing. Then one day, you avoid the staircase altogether. That’s how joint damage begins to show itself.

You stand in front of the staircase one day, look up at those 12 innocent steps, and think, Lift le lete hain (let's take the lift). At first, you blame it on a long day. Then on the laptop bag. Then on the weather. Then on “age yaar.” But the truth is, your knees have started a silent protest. Every step you climb puts nearly three to four times your body weight through your knee joints.

Initially, the changes are usually minor. For instance, a person might experience stiffness in the morning that goes away with exercise, some heaviness in the knee and/or hip, and some kind of soreness after working hard at the same time. These symptoms are usually ignored (not addressed) or mistaken for non-medical occurrences (when you think: "I am just tired today").

It becomes more noticeable with time as wear and tear gets severe. Dr Madikattu recalls how his patients experience agony from activities that were formerly simple for them, such as walking or standing for extended periods of time, crossing their legs, or utilizing stairs. “While some of my patients feel mild discomfort or heat at the joint location, others report popping or grinding sensations.” Pain can occasionally occur even while you are at rest, not just when you're doing something.

The body's tendency to adapt slowly is a problem with arthritic joints, especially osteoarthritis. So, people adopt new behaviours to cope with these changes without realizing it. They walk less, stand up from a chair with support, or avoid taking the stairs. Many people don't know how terrible their joint issue is until it becomes a major hindrance to their daily lives since the changes happen so gradually.

What Is The Solution?

An early health check-up at this stage is important. “Clinical examination and, if necessary, imaging (X-rays or MRIs) can be used to assess the extent of the damage. Surgery is not always the first line of treatment. Rather, lifestyle modifications, weight control, exercise, or anti-inflammatory medications are usually used to start treatment. Mobility can be increased and some of the strain on the injured region can be reduced by strengthening the muscles around the joints,” says the specialist.

Surgical treatments could be taken into consideration if the cartilage loss has turned so bad that medical treatment is no longer able to relieve the pain. In situations where cartilage loss has progressed, surgical treatments can vary from less intrusive techniques like arthroscopy to more complex operations like joint replacement.