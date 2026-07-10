Rajasthan Ayurved University Launches 15-Day Garbha Sanskar Course For Doctors, Claims Benefits For Maternal & Fetal Health
The university in Rajasthan has launched the course with an aim to promote Ayurvedic prenatal practices and claims to prevent neurological disorders, reports Manoj Verma.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Jodhpur: The Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University (DSRRAU) has launched a 15-day certificate course on Garbha Sanskar for doctors, aiming to promote Ayurvedic prenatal practices alongside modern scientific concepts. The university says the programme is designed to help healthcare professionals guide pregnant women towards delivering healthy children amid changing lifestyles, rising fast-food consumption and increased use of mobile phones and laptops.
First batch has 20 doctors from seven states
The programme, initiated by the Department of Postgraduate Gynaecology and Obstetrics, officially known as the Department of Prasuti Tantra and Stri Roga, has enrolled 20 specialist doctors from seven states in its inaugural batch. The department is housed within the Post Graduate Institute of Ayurveda (PGIA) at DSRRAU in Jodhpur.
University Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Vaidya) Govind Sahay Shukla said, “Garbha Sanskar is an invaluable heritage of the Indian knowledge tradition for producing healthy progeny. Its objective is not only to ensure the birth of a healthy child but also to nurture a future generation that is physically, mentally, intellectually and morally excellent. Keeping these things in mind, we have started the course.”
Head of the Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Dr. A. Neelima, said the programme is a 15-day semi-online certificate course based on both Ayurvedic principles and scientific aspects of Garbha Sanskar. Participants will attend three days of in-person sessions at the university.
She said, “The objective is to spread awareness among pregnant women, healthcare workers and society about holistic health, good values and positive life principles through Garbha Sanskar.”
Speaking on maternal mental well-being, Dr. Neelima stressed that for the birth of a healthy, radiant and talented child, it is essential that a woman remains mentally happy and cheerful from the first day of conception until delivery.
“For a pregnant woman it is important that the environment she stays in remains stress-free. If the mother remains mentally disturbed or under stress, it directly and negatively affects the development and temperament of the unborn child,” she added.
Concerns over lifestyle, screen time and diet
Expressing concern over modern lifestyles, Dr. Neelima said the increasing consumption of fast food and the continuous use of mobile phones and laptops by working women are seriously affecting the health of pregnant women.
She advised, “Pregnant mothers should avoid prolonged and excessive use of these digital gadgets during pregnancy. Continuous screen time and junk food weaken the foundation of a child’s physical and mental health. Instead, women should consume a balanced sattvic diet on time and get adequate, restful sleep.”
Explaining fetal development, Dr. Neelima said, the first 20 weeks after conception, or about five months, are the most important and sensitive period for the baby. "This is when the brain, nervous system and all major organs begin to form and develop. Mothers need to take special care during this stage,” she added.
Claims on autism and cerebral palsy
Dr. Neelima said the period after the first 20 weeks is primarily focused on the baby’s physical growth in terms of weight and length. She claimed, “If a woman follows a proper diet and regularly practises specific yoga techniques under medical supervision throughout this period, the unborn child can be completely protected from serious, incurable neurological and mental disorders such as autism and cerebral palsy.”
Ayurveda’s view on pregnancy
Citing Ayurvedic texts, Dr. Neelima said, “According to Ayurveda, a mother’s diet, lifestyle, thoughts, behaviour, music and yoga from conception until childbirth determine the unborn child’s overall personality, physical health and holistic development. Ayurveda also considers the timing and astrological constellation at conception to be important because they are believed to influence the future child’s health and character.”
Dr. Neelima said the university’s Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics had launched a special ‘Garbhadhan Upakram’ programme in 2024. “Under this initiative, a special ‘Sugarbha Kit’ containing Ayurvedic medicines for all nine months of pregnancy has been prepared. It has been designed particularly for couples facing difficulty in conceiving due to physical complications or other medical disorders. The results of regular Ayurvedic medicines and treatment provided through this kit have been very encouraging and successful,” she said.
The certificate course has been launched in collaboration with Samvardhini Nyas, a cultural wing of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the women's parallel of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
Note: The above mentioned claims were made by the university officials and Ayurvedic doctors. They are not established by scientific consensus and major medical bodies do not recognise any intervention as capable of completely preventing autism or cerebral palsy through diet, yoga or Garbha Sanskar practices alone.
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