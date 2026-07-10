ETV Bharat / health

Rajasthan Ayurved University Launches 15-Day Garbha Sanskar Course For Doctors, Claims Benefits For Maternal & Fetal Health

Jodhpur: The Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University (DSRRAU) has launched a 15-day certificate course on Garbha Sanskar for doctors, aiming to promote Ayurvedic prenatal practices alongside modern scientific concepts. The university says the programme is designed to help healthcare professionals guide pregnant women towards delivering healthy children amid changing lifestyles, rising fast-food consumption and increased use of mobile phones and laptops.

First batch has 20 doctors from seven states

The programme, initiated by the Department of Postgraduate Gynaecology and Obstetrics, officially known as the Department of Prasuti Tantra and Stri Roga, has enrolled 20 specialist doctors from seven states in its inaugural batch. The department is housed within the Post Graduate Institute of Ayurveda (PGIA) at DSRRAU in Jodhpur.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Vaidya) Govind Sahay Shukla said, “Garbha Sanskar is an invaluable heritage of the Indian knowledge tradition for producing healthy progeny. Its objective is not only to ensure the birth of a healthy child but also to nurture a future generation that is physically, mentally, intellectually and morally excellent. Keeping these things in mind, we have started the course.”

Head of the Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Dr. A. Neelima, said the programme is a 15-day semi-online certificate course based on both Ayurvedic principles and scientific aspects of Garbha Sanskar. Participants will attend three days of in-person sessions at the university.

She said, “The objective is to spread awareness among pregnant women, healthcare workers and society about holistic health, good values and positive life principles through Garbha Sanskar.”

Speaking on maternal mental well-being, Dr. Neelima stressed that for the birth of a healthy, radiant and talented child, it is essential that a woman remains mentally happy and cheerful from the first day of conception until delivery.

“For a pregnant woman it is important that the environment she stays in remains stress-free. If the mother remains mentally disturbed or under stress, it directly and negatively affects the development and temperament of the unborn child,” she added.

Concerns over lifestyle, screen time and diet

Expressing concern over modern lifestyles, Dr. Neelima said the increasing consumption of fast food and the continuous use of mobile phones and laptops by working women are seriously affecting the health of pregnant women.