ETV Bharat / health

World Sight Day:Jharkhand Grapples With Shortage Of Ophthalmologists As 2 Percent Population Faces Eye-Related Issues

Ranchi: The state of Jharkhand is facing chronic shortage of ophthalmologists to deal with the surge in eye-related issues.

​According to the 2011 Census, Jharkhand's population stood at 32.9 million, with projections by the National Commission (Technical Groups) estimating that this figure will rise to 41.1 million by July 1, 2026.

​However, in the region with such a large population, 2.1 percent of people grapple with some form of eye-related issue. There are however only 100 to 125 ophthalmologists, including private eye specialists, available across hospital to deal with the issues.

Out of the available numbers, many ophthalmologists in government service hold administrative roles rather than treat patients in hospitals.

Moreover, with the number of cataract patients high and continuing to rise daily, doctor shortage is contributing to the backlog of surgeries. In Jharkhand, an estimated 400,000 individuals suffer from cataracts.

​These stark figures are coming even as World Sight Day is observed globally today, October 8, to raise awareness about blindness and preventable eye conditions. The theme for this year, "Love Your Eyes," is aimed to encourage people to take care of their vision and seek timely check-ups if any issues arise.

​Regarding the prevalence of blindness, visual impairment, cataracts, and other eye-related issues in Jharkhand, the 2019 National Blindness Survey showed that approximately 2.1 percent of the state's population suffers from some form of eye problem.

While a fresh survey is yet to be conducted, a target has already been set to reduce the prevalence of blindness in the state to 0.25 percent by 2030.

These numbers come even as the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB) has been operational in the country since 1976.