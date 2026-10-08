World Sight Day:Jharkhand Grapples With Shortage Of Ophthalmologists As 2 Percent Population Faces Eye-Related Issues
The 2019 National Blindness Survey has noted that approximately 2.1 percent of Jharkhand's population suffers from some form of eye problem.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Ranchi: The state of Jharkhand is facing chronic shortage of ophthalmologists to deal with the surge in eye-related issues.
According to the 2011 Census, Jharkhand's population stood at 32.9 million, with projections by the National Commission (Technical Groups) estimating that this figure will rise to 41.1 million by July 1, 2026.
However, in the region with such a large population, 2.1 percent of people grapple with some form of eye-related issue. There are however only 100 to 125 ophthalmologists, including private eye specialists, available across hospital to deal with the issues.
Out of the available numbers, many ophthalmologists in government service hold administrative roles rather than treat patients in hospitals.
Moreover, with the number of cataract patients high and continuing to rise daily, doctor shortage is contributing to the backlog of surgeries. In Jharkhand, an estimated 400,000 individuals suffer from cataracts.
These stark figures are coming even as World Sight Day is observed globally today, October 8, to raise awareness about blindness and preventable eye conditions. The theme for this year, "Love Your Eyes," is aimed to encourage people to take care of their vision and seek timely check-ups if any issues arise.
Regarding the prevalence of blindness, visual impairment, cataracts, and other eye-related issues in Jharkhand, the 2019 National Blindness Survey showed that approximately 2.1 percent of the state's population suffers from some form of eye problem.
While a fresh survey is yet to be conducted, a target has already been set to reduce the prevalence of blindness in the state to 0.25 percent by 2030.
These numbers come even as the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB) has been operational in the country since 1976.
Dr Pankaj Kumar, an eye surgeon and the nodal officer for the blindness control programme in Jharkhand, said that in 2017, the Central Government expanded the scope of the NPCB and renamed it the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCBVI). “While the programme initially focused specifically on blindness, it now encompasses all types of visual impairments and related conditions,” said Dr Kumar.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant backlog of patients awaiting cataract surgery accumulated in Jharkhand.
According to officials, the Central government launched the “Rashtriya Netra Jyoti Abhiyan” (National Eye Light Campaign) to clear this backlog, and under the national campaign, Jharkhand has exceeded its targets for cataract surgeries in the initial three years.
Between the 2022-23 fiscal year and July 2026, 1,011,717 cataract surgeries were performed in the state, but there are still over 400,000 cataract patients.
Dr Pritesh Pranoy, an ophthalmologist at Sadar Hospital, said that while efforts are made to reduce the backlog of existing cataract patients, new cases continue to emerge. “Consequently, it is impossible to eliminate the problem overnight, though the state has made significant strides in addressing cataract-induced blindness over the past three to four years. There is a need for continuous, target-oriented surgeries,” said Dr Pranoy.
“Cataract surgery facilities are now available in many Sadar hospitals, and there have been improvements in infrastructure such as operation theaters, microscopes, and the availability of doctors and essential supplies compared to the past.”
According to Dr Pankaj Kumar, there are currently around 52 eye surgeons available across Sadar hospitals and medical college hospitals.
The state, however, requires at least 100–110 ophthalmologists, and the current number is only half that figure. Dr Kumar said that the process of recruiting new eye surgeons through the National Health Mission (NHM) is underway, while efforts are being made to extend cataract surgery facilities to districts where such procedures were not previously performed on a regular basis.
Cataracts are not the sole cause of blindness in the state. Corneal disease is also seen as a significant factor affecting vision in the state.
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