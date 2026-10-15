With Jawbone Removal To Jaw Reconstruction, Surgeons Rebuild What Cancer Takes Away
Advances in surgical techniques now allow doctors to rebuild large portions of the jaw using bone and tissue taken from other parts of the body.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
If you have cancer of the jawbone, the operation may involve removing part of the bone, along with the tumour. It can be life-saving, but it can also change the way a person eats, speaks, swallows and looks.
Going into remission is not the end of the challenge for cancer survivors. They also have to learn to live with the changes that surgery has brought. This is where reconstructive surgery comes into play. Advances in surgical techniques mean doctors can now rebuild large sections of the jaw, using bone and tissue taken from elsewhere in the patient’s body. It is not only about restoring the contour of the face but also about helping patients recover vital functions and improve their quality of life.
Why Does The Jaw Require Reconstruction?
The jawbone holds the teeth and is important in chewing, speaking and swallowing. It also helps to maintain the structure and symmetry of the lower face. Dr. Chakraborty says that if a cancerous tumour grows into the jawbone, surgeons may have to remove the diseased section in an effort to keep the disease under control. Depending on the size and location of the tumour, this can create a gaping hole in the jawbone.
“Removing a jaw tumour can save a patient’s life but reconstruction is equally important to restore eating, speech, appearance and quality of life,” says Dr. Amit Chakraborty, Head and Neck Cancer Surgeon, SSO Cancer Hospital, Mumbai. A large defect of the jaw can make chewing difficult, affect speech and change the facial appearance without reconstruction. How much change is needed depends on how much bone and tissue surrounding it needs to be removed.
How Do Surgeons Rebuild The Missing Jawbone?
For major defects, especially those affecting the lower jaw, one possibility is a procedure known as free flap reconstruction. Surgeons basically remove a piece of bone, complete with blood vessels, and sometimes skin or muscle, from another part of the patient’s body. The lower leg can be a donor site. Then the bone is shaped to fit the missing part of the jaw.
Says Dr. Chakraborty, “It is more than just putting a piece of bone in the gap. Microsurgery is also required to reconnect the blood vessels of the thyroid to appropriate blood vessels in the neck. That restores blood flow to keep the transplanted tissue alive.” Once the reconstructed bone has healed, it can be used to restore the shape and stability of the jaw.
Can Patients Eat And Talk Normally Again?
Recovery varies from patient to patient. It is determined by the size and location of the cancer; how much bone and surrounding tissue has been removed; the patient’s general health; and whether additional treatment, such as radiation therapy, is needed. Reconstruction can make a huge difference but that doesn't mean normal eating or speech will come back right away. Patients may need time to heal and get used to the changes in their mouth and jaw.
How To Plan Reconstructive Surgery
Planning for cancer removal and reconstruction needs to be done together. The surgeons have to remove the tumour adequately but they also have to think about how the defect can be repaired. Dr. Chakraborty stresses the importance of looking outside the immediate operation. Decisions regarding the extent of tissue removal and reconstruction of the jaw must take into account the patient's future ability to eat, speak and receive dental rehabilitation. This planning can involve a multidisciplinary team with specialists contributing to cancer treatment, reconstruction, dental care and rehabilitation. “The main thing is still controlling the cancer. Reconstruction is planned with that goal in mind, with the goal of preserving or restoring function wherever possible,” he says.
What To Expect In Jaw Reconstruction Recovery
The first question patients and their families ask after surgery is a simple one: How soon can they eat, talk and get on with their normal lives? The answer depends on the size of the reconstruction, how healing goes, the patient’s overall health and if further treatment is needed, such as radiation therapy. Recovery is usually a slow process.
- The first few days: Patients are closely observed in hospital. The team looks at the rebuilt tissue and its blood supply, controls pain and helps with nutrition. Depending on the extent of surgery, patients may need nutritional support through a feeding tube and assistance with management of saliva, swallowing and oral hygiene.
- The initial weeks: Patients go home and carry on with their healing process. Follow-up visits are routine. The surgeon and her team examine the wound and reconstructed jaw. Eating and drinking are started or advanced according to the surgeon’s decision and the patient’s ability to swallow. During this period, some patients will need speech and swallowing therapy.
- In the next months attention is slowly turned to improving function. They can work with therapists on swallowing, speech, and feeling confident with everyday activities. Once healing is satisfactory, dental rehabilitation can be planned but timing will depend on the reconstruction and any further cancer treatment. Bone healing and return of function may take several months.
- Radiation therapy or other treatment may affect your recovery. The care team will coordinate rehabilitation and follow-up according to the patient’s treatment plan.
Recovery is not always linear, and people recover at different rates. If patients develop a fever, worsening pain, increased swelling, wound changes, or new difficulty breathing or swallowing, they should contact their medical team. Serious trouble breathing requires emergency care.
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