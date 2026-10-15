ETV Bharat / health

With Jawbone Removal To Jaw Reconstruction, Surgeons Rebuild What Cancer Takes Away

Reconstructive surgery can help rebuild missing jawbone ( Getty Images )

If you have cancer of the jawbone, the operation may involve removing part of the bone, along with the tumour. It can be life-saving, but it can also change the way a person eats, speaks, swallows and looks.

Going into remission is not the end of the challenge for cancer survivors. They also have to learn to live with the changes that surgery has brought. This is where reconstructive surgery comes into play. Advances in surgical techniques mean doctors can now rebuild large sections of the jaw, using bone and tissue taken from elsewhere in the patient’s body. It is not only about restoring the contour of the face but also about helping patients recover vital functions and improve their quality of life.

Why Does The Jaw Require Reconstruction? The jawbone holds the teeth and is important in chewing, speaking and swallowing. It also helps to maintain the structure and symmetry of the lower face. Dr. Chakraborty says that if a cancerous tumour grows into the jawbone, surgeons may have to remove the diseased section in an effort to keep the disease under control. Depending on the size and location of the tumour, this can create a gaping hole in the jawbone. “Removing a jaw tumour can save a patient’s life but reconstruction is equally important to restore eating, speech, appearance and quality of life,” says Dr. Amit Chakraborty, Head and Neck Cancer Surgeon, SSO Cancer Hospital, Mumbai. A large defect of the jaw can make chewing difficult, affect speech and change the facial appearance without reconstruction. How much change is needed depends on how much bone and tissue surrounding it needs to be removed. How Do Surgeons Rebuild The Missing Jawbone? For major defects, especially those affecting the lower jaw, one possibility is a procedure known as free flap reconstruction. Surgeons basically remove a piece of bone, complete with blood vessels, and sometimes skin or muscle, from another part of the patient’s body. The lower leg can be a donor site. Then the bone is shaped to fit the missing part of the jaw. Planning can involve a multidisciplinary team with specialists contributing to cancer treatment, reconstruction, dental care and rehabilitation (Getty Images) Says Dr. Chakraborty, “It is more than just putting a piece of bone in the gap. Microsurgery is also required to reconnect the blood vessels of the thyroid to appropriate blood vessels in the neck. That restores blood flow to keep the transplanted tissue alive.” Once the reconstructed bone has healed, it can be used to restore the shape and stability of the jaw.