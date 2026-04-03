ETV Bharat / health

Actress Janhvi Kapoor Wants To Reframe Alcohol Addiction As A Mental Health Condition, Not A Moral Failing

“The conversation around alcohol is either completely absent or deeply judgmental and neither serves the people who actually need support. Alcohol addiction is real, it's clinical, and it affects people across every walk of life. Off the Rocks is about making it easier to acknowledge that, and to know that help exists,” said Janhvi in a statement.

Yet actress Janhvi Kapoor says she has observed something that rarely gets spoken about openly; that as alcohol has become more and more normalised in social life, very little awareness exists around the point at which social drinking becomes a clinical concern. Janhvi decided to use her platform to change that. 'Off the Rocks' is a structured, community-driven awareness initiative designed to shift the public conversation around alcohol addiction from silence and judgement to clinical understanding, self-awareness, and access to care.

Alcohol addiction is a diagnosable condition with neurological, psychological, and emotional dimensions, affects nearly one in five alcohol users in India, yet remains one of the most stigmatised and under-treated mental health conditions in the country. Most people navigating it do so without a name for what they're experiencing, without access to professional support, and against a cultural backdrop that either ignores the issue or reduces it to a question of willpower.

As the initiative took shape, it became clear that personal conviction alone wasn't enough, the conversation needed clinical credibility and professional infrastructure behind it. So, she has partnered with Amaha to ensure that 'Off the Rocks' meaningfully connected people to the right care.

Amaha is India's leading full-spectrum mental health organisation, built on the belief that mental health care must be evidence-based, person-centered and accessible. It has a clinical team of over 200 mental health professionals and more than 6,000,000 individuals served globally. Within this ecosystem, Amaha runs dedicated, evidence-based programmes for individuals with moderate to severe mental illnesses including those navigating alcohol addiction, combining psychiatric assessment, psychological intervention, and long-term recovery support. It is this combination of clinical breadth and specific expertise that made Amaha the natural home for 'Off the Rocks'

“Addiction sits at the intersection of neuroscience, psychology, and lived experience, and it remains one of the most stigmatised and under-treated conditions we see. We approach it with the same clinical depth and compassion as every other mental health condition. Off the Rocks gives this condition the visibility it deserves, and we're here to make sure that visibility connects to credible, evidence-backed clinical information and trust-worthy professional support,” said Dr. Amit Malik, Founder & CEO, Amaha.

'Off the Rocks' will unfold as an ongoing, multi-format initiative anchored in Janhvi Kapoor's voice and backed by Amaha's clinical expertise. It will bring together expert-led conversations, personal stories, accessible explainers, and professional resources, all designed to do three things: build public understanding of alcohol addiction as a clinical condition, reduce the shame that prevents people from seeking help, and create clear pathways to evidence-based care. The initiative is designed to be ongoing: not a single campaign, but a sustained effort to shift how alcohol use disorder is understood and spoken about in India.