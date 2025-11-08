ETV Bharat / health

Jaipur's SMS Hospital Removes Massive 6 kg Tumour Near Lung; Patient Stable

Jaipur: Doctors at the General Surgery Department of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, have successfully removed a rare and extremely large solitary fibrous tumour from the chest of a 44-year-old farmer from Sikar.

The tumour was located near his right lung and measured approximately 15×16 cm, weighing nearly six kilograms. The patient had been suffering for the past two to three months from severe breathlessness, chest heaviness and pain.

Despite seeking treatment at several hospitals, his condition did not improve, after which he reached SMS Hospital for consultation. Senior Professor Dr Jeevan Kankaria said that the surgery team of the General Surgery Department successfully removed the tumour in a single piece.

He explained that a solitary fibrous tumour is a type of cancer, and timely surgical intervention is crucial for effective treatment. Remarkably, there was no blood loss during the procedure, and the tumour was removed fully encapsulated.