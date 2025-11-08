Jaipur's SMS Hospital Removes Massive 6 kg Tumour Near Lung; Patient Stable
Doctors from the General Surgery Department at SMS Hospital removed a solitary fibrous tumour from near the lungs
Published : November 8, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST
Jaipur: Doctors at the General Surgery Department of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, have successfully removed a rare and extremely large solitary fibrous tumour from the chest of a 44-year-old farmer from Sikar.
The tumour was located near his right lung and measured approximately 15×16 cm, weighing nearly six kilograms. The patient had been suffering for the past two to three months from severe breathlessness, chest heaviness and pain.
Despite seeking treatment at several hospitals, his condition did not improve, after which he reached SMS Hospital for consultation. Senior Professor Dr Jeevan Kankaria said that the surgery team of the General Surgery Department successfully removed the tumour in a single piece.
He explained that a solitary fibrous tumour is a type of cancer, and timely surgical intervention is crucial for effective treatment. Remarkably, there was no blood loss during the procedure, and the tumour was removed fully encapsulated.
According to the doctors, the tumour was connected to highly delicate regions near the lung, making its removal in one piece extremely challenging. The operation was done on October 31, 2025.
Doctors noted that such tumours often grow silently without noticeable symptoms. By the time breathing difficulties or chest pain appear, the tumour may already be very large, making surgery more complex. They advised that persistent health problems should never be ignored and that timely medical evaluation is essential.
The surgical team included Dr Praveen Joshi, Dr Tejas, Dr Aishwarya and Dr Pramod, while anaesthesia management was handled by Dr Kanchan, Dr Pratima, Dr Sunil and their team.
Also Read: