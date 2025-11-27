Jaipur Hospital's Rare Robotic Surgery Saves Patient After 7 Years Of Misdiagnosis
Published : November 27, 2025 at 4:42 PM IST
Jaipur: The surgery department at Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, has given a new lease of life to a 34-year-old patient by performing a complex robotic operation for the rare condition called Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome.
A resident of Sikar district had been suffering from stomach pain for the past seven years and had experienced abdominal pain after eating, loss of appetite, anxiety, and digestive problems since 2018. “Despite consulting numerous doctors and receiving treatment for years, the cause remained unclear,” said Dr Jeevan Kankaria, laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon.
Dr Kankaria said that over the past six months, his condition worsened while his weight dropped by approximately 20 kilograms and his haemoglobin level dropped to just 5.8 grams.
“When numerous routine tests, including blood tests, sonography, and other examinations, failed to identify the cause, the patient underwent a CT angiography, which revealed that the main artery supplying blood to the digestive system was approximately 70% blocked. Due to pressure on certain muscle vessels present in the congenital anatomy, adequate blood supply was not available after eating,” he explained.
Dr Kankaria said that the rare disease affects approximately one in a million people. Diagnosing it is challenging, as pain after eating and a fear of eating are common. “Patients often take medications, assuming their acidity, but routine tests often miss the diagnosis. The operation at SMS Hospital was performed on November 17 using state-of-the-art robotic surgery and ICG technology,” he said.
Dr Kankaria stated that the patient is completely healthy after the operation, and the abdominal pain has disappeared, with no difficulty in eating.
The team, which successfully performed the rare surgery using robotic technology, included Dr Kankaria, Dr Sushil Bhati, Dr Sunil Chauhan, Dr Kanchan, and Dr Indu from the anaesthesia department.
