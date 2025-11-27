ETV Bharat / health

Jaipur Hospital's Rare Robotic Surgery Saves Patient After 7 Years Of Misdiagnosis

Jaipur: The surgery department at Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, has given a new lease of life to a 34-year-old patient by performing a complex robotic operation for the rare condition called Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome.

A resident of Sikar district had been suffering from stomach pain for the past seven years and had experienced abdominal pain after eating, loss of appetite, anxiety, and digestive problems since 2018. “Despite consulting numerous doctors and receiving treatment for years, the cause remained unclear,” said Dr Jeevan Kankaria, laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon.

Dr Kankaria said that over the past six months, his condition worsened while his weight dropped by approximately 20 kilograms and his haemoglobin level dropped to just 5.8 grams.

“When numerous routine tests, including blood tests, sonography, and other examinations, failed to identify the cause, the patient underwent a CT angiography, which revealed that the main artery supplying blood to the digestive system was approximately 70% blocked. Due to pressure on certain muscle vessels present in the congenital anatomy, adequate blood supply was not available after eating,” he explained.