ETV Bharat / health

Jaipur Doctors Remove 28.6 KG Tumour From 59-Year-Old Woman

Jaipur: Surgeons at SMS Medical College and Hospital in Jaipur have successfully performed a rare and complex surgery to remove a giant retroperitoneal sarcoma weighing 28.6 kg from the body of a 59-year-old woman.

The surgery lasted around three hours, during which the surgical team carefully separated the massive tumour from surrounding organs and blood vessels before removing it.

Dr Jeevan Kankaria said that the ureter was positioned in front of the tumour, which made it difficult to separate the two safely. The tumour was also attached to the intestines, liver, pancreas, urinary bladder, and major arteries.

The surgical team carefully dissected the tumour while protecting these vital organs and structures. Doctors said retroperitoneal tumours develop in the area behind the abdominal cavity and can be difficult to operate on because of the presence of major organs, blood vessels, and other critical structures.

In this case, the exceptionally large size of the tumour required additional caution throughout the procedure.