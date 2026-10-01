Jaipur Doctors Remove 28.6 KG Tumour From 59-Year-Old Woman
The surgical team carefully dissected the tumour while protecting these vital organs and structures.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Jaipur: Surgeons at SMS Medical College and Hospital in Jaipur have successfully performed a rare and complex surgery to remove a giant retroperitoneal sarcoma weighing 28.6 kg from the body of a 59-year-old woman.
The surgery lasted around three hours, during which the surgical team carefully separated the massive tumour from surrounding organs and blood vessels before removing it.
Dr Jeevan Kankaria said that the ureter was positioned in front of the tumour, which made it difficult to separate the two safely. The tumour was also attached to the intestines, liver, pancreas, urinary bladder, and major arteries.
The surgical team carefully dissected the tumour while protecting these vital organs and structures. Doctors said retroperitoneal tumours develop in the area behind the abdominal cavity and can be difficult to operate on because of the presence of major organs, blood vessels, and other critical structures.
In this case, the exceptionally large size of the tumour required additional caution throughout the procedure.
Retroperitoneal sarcomas are considered rare tumours. Doctors said giant retroperitoneal sarcomas weighing more than 20 kg are extremely uncommon, with around 20 such cases reportedly documented worldwide in medical literature.
Following the surgery, the patient was shifted to the intensive care unit for monitoring and was stable. Her recovery was reported to be satisfactory, after which she was moved to the ward for further care and observation.
The surgery was performed under the leadership of Dr Jeevan Kankaria. The surgical team included Dr Devendra Saini, Dr Garima, Dr Ashima, Dr Geetansh, Dr Akash, Dr Devansh, Dr Rajat, and Dr Himanshu.
The anaesthesia team included Dr Sushil Bhati, Dr Sunil Chauhan, Dr Kanchan, Dr Deendayal, and Dr Divya Bhatnagar. Nursing staff member Yunus Ali also contributed to the procedure.
Principal of Sawai Man Singh Medical College Dr Deepak Maheshwari, Superintendent Dr Mrinal Joshi, and Head of Department Dr Richa Jain congratulated the medical team on successfully completing the complex surgery.
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