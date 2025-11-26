Jaipur Doctor Develops Cancer Care App, Presents It In South Africa IGCS Summit
The Apoorva app will help generate real-time data on patients’ disease status and quality of life, says Dr Apoorva Tak.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 4:12 PM IST|
Updated : November 26, 2025 at 5:09 PM IST
Jaipur: Dr Apoorva Tak, a noted gynaecological oncology specialist from Jaipur, represented India at the recent International Gynaecological Cancer Society (IGCS) Global Summit in South Africa.
She presented a smartphone app developed by her under the National Cancer Grid program during the plenary session of the Summit in Cape Town from November 5-7.
The Apoorva app allows patients to easily record their symptoms, side effects, and treatment-related experiences. By linking the data collected from the app to patients' electronic medical records (EMRs), real-time data on their disease status and quality of life can be generated.
This achievement is significant because she was the only Indian expert to be present on this prestigious platform. International experts at the Summit praised the app, calling it the beginning of a new era of patient-centred digital healthcare.
Dr Tak, Rajasthan's first MCH specialised gynaecological oncologist, explained that this app was developed to empower patients amid the rapidly growing AI tools, digital data, and robotic technology in the medical field.
"This Apoorva smartphone app is a digitalisation mode for health empowerment of patients. Basically, the app monitors and keeps a record of the treatment plan and the recovery status of a patient in an easy-to-understand format," Dr Tak said.
Key Features Of The App
- Real-time patient monitoring
- Better doctor-patient communication
- Timely treatment initiation
- Useful for data collection in clinical trials
The Apoorva app (Auto Electronic Patient Reported Outcomes on Real Time via EMR Amalgamation) has been developed according to the guidelines of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO).
Dr Tak was selected in the National Cancer Grid's program 'International Collaboration for Research Methodology Development in Oncology' in 2024.
Under this program, she developed this app under the guidance of international mentors. They were guided by renowned experts such as Carlos Rodriguez from the US, Christopher Booth from Canada, Xavier Paoletti from Paris, and A.S. Ramakrishna from Chennai. These experts played a key role in developing the app's technical architecture and research-based features.
During the summit, experts stated that the Apoorva app is an important step toward making cancer care smarter, accurate, and patient-centred. This technology could reshape digital cancer management not only in India but globally.