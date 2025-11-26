ETV Bharat / health

Jaipur Doctor Develops Cancer Care App, Presents It In South Africa IGCS Summit

Jaipur: Dr Apoorva Tak, a noted gynaecological oncology specialist from Jaipur, represented India at the recent International Gynaecological Cancer Society (IGCS) Global Summit in South Africa.

She presented a smartphone app developed by her under the National Cancer Grid program during the plenary session of the Summit in Cape Town from November 5-7.

The Apoorva app allows patients to easily record their symptoms, side effects, and treatment-related experiences. By linking the data collected from the app to patients' electronic medical records (EMRs), real-time data on their disease status and quality of life can be generated.

Jaipur Doctor Develops Cancer Care App, Presents It In South Africa IGCS Summit (ETV Bharat)

This achievement is significant because she was the only Indian expert to be present on this prestigious platform. International experts at the Summit praised the app, calling it the beginning of a new era of patient-centred digital healthcare.

Dr Tak, Rajasthan's first MCH specialised gynaecological oncologist, explained that this app was developed to empower patients amid the rapidly growing AI tools, digital data, and robotic technology in the medical field.