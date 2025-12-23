ETV Bharat / health

State Cancer Institute In Jabalpur Achieves 90% Success Rate In Paediatric Care

Doctors at the State Cancer Institute's Pediatric Cancer Ward have achieved remarkable success. In the last two years, they have treated 316 children for cancer. Of these, approximately 270 children have fully recovered in the past two years. Netaji Subhash Chandra Medical College is Madhya Pradesh's Largest Institute for cancer treatment. Children suffering from cancer from all over Madhya Pradesh are referred to this institute for treatment.

The State Cancer Institute is located at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur. The paediatric cancer unit is specifically designed for the treatment of cancer in children. This ward is managed by a team led by Assistant Professor Dr. Shweta Pathak. Dr. Pathak claims, “In the last two years, more than 300 children suffering from cancer came to her ward, and approximately 270 of them have been completely cured and discharged."

She explained that doctors organized seminars in different regions of Madhya Pradesh to ensure that childhood cancer is identified at an early stage. Most of the cases they receive are of bone marrow or blood cancer in children. If blood cancer is detected early in children, there is a possibility of full recovery. The institute offers advanced treatment methods such as bone marrow transplantation and high-level chemotherapy, through which childhood cancer can be cured. The father of a child patient from Bhopal said that he had sought treatment for his child at several places. Even AIIMS Bhopal does not have the facilities that are available here. His child has undergone a bone marrow transplant.