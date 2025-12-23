State Cancer Institute In Jabalpur Achieves 90% Success Rate In Paediatric Care
In the last two years, 270 children have fully recovered out of 316 treated for cancer at the state institute in Madhya Pradesh.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST|
Updated : December 23, 2025 at 3:57 PM IST
Doctors at the State Cancer Institute's Pediatric Cancer Ward have achieved remarkable success. In the last two years, they have treated 316 children for cancer. Of these, approximately 270 children have fully recovered in the past two years. Netaji Subhash Chandra Medical College is Madhya Pradesh's Largest Institute for cancer treatment. Children suffering from cancer from all over Madhya Pradesh are referred to this institute for treatment.
The State Cancer Institute is located at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur. The paediatric cancer unit is specifically designed for the treatment of cancer in children. This ward is managed by a team led by Assistant Professor Dr. Shweta Pathak. Dr. Pathak claims, “In the last two years, more than 300 children suffering from cancer came to her ward, and approximately 270 of them have been completely cured and discharged."
She explained that doctors organized seminars in different regions of Madhya Pradesh to ensure that childhood cancer is identified at an early stage. Most of the cases they receive are of bone marrow or blood cancer in children. If blood cancer is detected early in children, there is a possibility of full recovery. The institute offers advanced treatment methods such as bone marrow transplantation and high-level chemotherapy, through which childhood cancer can be cured. The father of a child patient from Bhopal said that he had sought treatment for his child at several places. Even AIIMS Bhopal does not have the facilities that are available here. His child has undergone a bone marrow transplant.
Dr. Pathak said that if a tumour is seen in a child's abdomen upon palpation, such children should be immediately tested for cancer. Tumours detected at an early stage can be completely cured with treatment. Similarly, brain tumours or a white appearance in the eyes are also types of cancer. If a child's eye is turning white and they have a squint, a tumour may be developing in that child. If such a problem is noticed, they should be examined at an early stage, since the chances of recovery decrease as they get older.
Treatment of cancer in children is lengthy, but it's completely free at the State Cancer Institute. Vishwendra Singh, a social worker and counsellor, works for a Delhi-based NGO that provides financial assistance to cancer patients for tests and medication. Jabalpur currently lacks PET scan facilities, so with the help of the NGO, doctors were able to provide treatment after getting PET scans done at private hospitals.
Read more:
- Explained: Why Is Glioblastoma So Deadly? Symptoms, Risks, And Treatment Insights From Experts On One Of The Most Aggressive Cancers Known To Medicine
- Not Only Young Girls, Young Boys Need The HPV Vaccine Too
- Oncologist Shares Simple Ways To Care For A Loved One With Cancer During The Yearend Holidays