Jabalpur Doctors Pioneer First Breast Reconstruction Using Abdominal Tissue In MP Govt Hospital
For the first time, the autologous (own tissue) reconstruction method has been used in the Madhya Pradesh government hospital
Published : April 24, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Jabalpur: Medical science, both domestically and internationally, has advanced to such an extent that major diseases like cancer can now be successfully treated. Furthermore, techniques are being continuously developed—and research is being conducted by experts—to ensure that patients experience minimal discomfort or physical harm during treatment.
In this context, doctors at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, have successfully performed breast reconstruction surgery on a woman suffering from breast cancer. The woman's breast had to be surgically removed due to cancer. However, the doctors utilised fat tissue from her abdomen to reconstruct a new breast. The medical team asserts that this procedure—performed using this specific technique—marks the first such operation ever conducted in a government hospital within Madhya Pradesh.
Jabalpur is home to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, which stands as one of the premier medical institutions in Madhya Pradesh, accommodating a batch of 250 MBBS students simultaneously. The medical college houses a massive hospital facility, which attracts patients seeking treatment not only from Jabalpur but also from the entire Mahakoshal and Vindhya regions.
Here, doctors do not merely provide routine medical care; they also conduct innovative experiments alongside offering state-of-the-art treatments to patients. Research papers detailing these findings are subsequently published, and the medical college also secures patents for its various research endeavours.
Dr Sanjay Yadav, a breast cancer specialist at the medical college, recently performed breast cancer surgery on a 45-year-old woman. Due to the severity of her condition, a significant portion of her breast had to be surgically excised. According to him, "There are several techniques globally where, in cases of breast cancer, only the specific tissues containing the malignancy are removed; however, in India, most cases of breast cancer come to light only when the disease has reached advanced stages.
In such circumstances, he said, the overlying skin of the breast is often severely damaged, necessitating the complete removal of the entire breast. Even after making a full physical recovery following the amputation of a body part, a woman often struggles to live her life with complete self-confidence. Many breast cancer patients opt for breast implants; however, since implants are expensive, not all patients can afford to avail themselves of this option. The doctors at the Medical College Hospital, therefore, decided to perform breast reconstruction surgery for female patients suffering from breast cancer.
This marked the first operation of its kind to be performed at any government hospital in Madhya Pradesh. To facilitate this, a dedicated team was formally constituted at the Medical College. The team comprised Dr Sanjay Yadav (Breast Cancer Specialist) and Dr Pawan Agarwal (Plastic Surgery Specialist), alongside Dr Prashant, Dr Rajiv Kukrele, Dr Ashutosh, Dr Baghel, Dr Pradeep, Dr Vineet, and Dr Ashish Sethi." Fat Tissue and Skin Segments Harvested and Attached to the Breast
Dr Pawan Agarwal, a specialist in plastic surgery, said, "We harvested fat tissue and skin segments from the lower abdomen of the patient's own body and surgically attached them to the breast area. Endoscopic and laparoscopic techniques were utilised to extract the tissue from the lower abdomen. As a result, the patient experienced minimal discomfort, and her incisions are expected to heal rapidly."
Breast Reconstruction Surgery: The Optimal Method
Within a few days, this tissue will integrate with the breast area, effectively replacing the breast that was removed during the previous surgery. Dr Pawan Agarwal added that this type of surgery is performed in many countries across the globe. "This represents the most effective method for breast reconstruction; however, even many doctors treating breast cancer in India lack comprehensive knowledge regarding this procedure. Women suffering from breast cancer often live with a sense of incompleteness following their surgery. If greater awareness regarding this option were to spread, women battling breast cancer could also lead fulfilling lives with complete self-esteem."
"This surgery is not prohibitively expensive, as it utilises the patient's own body tissues. Provided the patient's general health condition is stable, the procedure can be performed. The patient does not suffer from prolonged discomfort. In foreign countries, this surgery is extremely expensive. However, it is certainly true that the procedure itself is time-consuming; our team, for instance, took approximately six hours to complete this operation," explained Dr Sanjay Yadav.
He further stated that this represents a highly successful initiative, and its benefits will continue to be extended to other patients in the future. Another similar operation has already been scheduled for one week from now, during which breast reconstruction will be performed on another patient.