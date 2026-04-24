ETV Bharat / health

Jabalpur Doctors Pioneer First Breast Reconstruction Using Abdominal Tissue In MP Govt Hospital

Jabalpur: Medical science, both domestically and internationally, has advanced to such an extent that major diseases like cancer can now be successfully treated. Furthermore, techniques are being continuously developed—and research is being conducted by experts—to ensure that patients experience minimal discomfort or physical harm during treatment.

In this context, doctors at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, have successfully performed breast reconstruction surgery on a woman suffering from breast cancer. The woman's breast had to be surgically removed due to cancer. However, the doctors utilised fat tissue from her abdomen to reconstruct a new breast. The medical team asserts that this procedure—performed using this specific technique—marks the first such operation ever conducted in a government hospital within Madhya Pradesh.

Jabalpur is home to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, which stands as one of the premier medical institutions in Madhya Pradesh, accommodating a batch of 250 MBBS students simultaneously. The medical college houses a massive hospital facility, which attracts patients seeking treatment not only from Jabalpur but also from the entire Mahakoshal and Vindhya regions.

Here, doctors do not merely provide routine medical care; they also conduct innovative experiments alongside offering state-of-the-art treatments to patients. Research papers detailing these findings are subsequently published, and the medical college also secures patents for its various research endeavours.

Dr Sanjay Yadav, a breast cancer specialist at the medical college, recently performed breast cancer surgery on a 45-year-old woman. Due to the severity of her condition, a significant portion of her breast had to be surgically excised. According to him, "There are several techniques globally where, in cases of breast cancer, only the specific tissues containing the malignancy are removed; however, in India, most cases of breast cancer come to light only when the disease has reached advanced stages.

In such circumstances, he said, the overlying skin of the breast is often severely damaged, necessitating the complete removal of the entire breast. Even after making a full physical recovery following the amputation of a body part, a woman often struggles to live her life with complete self-confidence. Many breast cancer patients opt for breast implants; however, since implants are expensive, not all patients can afford to avail themselves of this option. The doctors at the Medical College Hospital, therefore, decided to perform breast reconstruction surgery for female patients suffering from breast cancer.