ETV Bharat / health

Indo-UK Partnership Launched For NHS Co-branded ERs And Red Park Nursing Program

Marengo Asia Hospitals brought together clinicians and leaders from about 10 countries including USA, UK, Saudi Arabia for ITACC 2.0, the International Conference on Trauma and Acute Care (Indo-USA-UK Clinical Corridor). Over two days, 1,100 registrations drove attendance across 20 sessions. People listened, shared expertise and experiences, collaborated, and discussed scope of improvement in trauma care for India and participating countries.

Sessions covered Integrated Trauma Care (road safety gaps, EM readiness), Systemic Trauma (ortho/abdominal), ER Management (uro/neuro trauma), American Trauma Keynote by Dr. George C. Velmahos, Global Trauma (Saudi gunshot injuries), PTSD Panel, Military Chest Trauma, Trauma Networks, Canadian Triage, NHS Organisation, Disaster Care, and Quality Assurance.

Standout international voices included Dr. George C. Velmahos (Harvard/MGH Trauma Chief, USA), Dr. Charudutt Paranjape (MGH/Harvard Surgeon, USA), Dr. Lydia Maurer (MGH Trauma Surgeon, USA), Prof. Parag Singhal OBE (BAPIO/Bristol NHS, UK), Richard Mitchell (Leicester NHS CEO, UK), Julie Hogg (Leicester Chief Nurse, UK), Ali Naser Saeed Alqadi, and Dr. Hany Mamdouh Fahmy (Saudi Arabia).

Dr. Raajiv Singhal, Founding Member, Managing Director & Group CEO, said: “ITACC 2.0 is about building lasting ecosystems and the meaningful transformation in trauma and acute care comes from the seamless integration of global clinical expertise and frontline empowerment. Through these initiatives, we are building accountable ecosystems that combine precision protocols, nurse leadership, and accessible specialty care shaping a future where every emergency room operates as a trauma-ready centre of excellence, delivering measurable outcomes for patients when seconds count.”

Marengo Asia Hospitals is an integrated network of multi-specialty hospitals dedicated to providing tertiary and quaternary care. It is advancing the International Clinical Corridor, an innovative collaboration between its experts and the health ministries of partner countries to establish Centres of Excellence (CoE) for specific medical specialties. Through this initiative, doctors, nurses, and healthcare staff from partner countries receive comprehensive training in India, equipping them with advanced skills to enhance healthcare services in their home countries.