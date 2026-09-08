ETV Bharat / health

Explained: Why Pakistan's ISI Hired Psychologists To Lure Indian Targets Into Honey Trap

The number of honey-trap cases reported in India over the last few years has been growing, despite advisories and warnings, as several officials continue to fall prey to these networks. An official said that Pakistan's ISI, which runs these networks, has appointed scores of psychologists to identify officials who have access to sensitive information. The idea is to study such individuals, tap into their personal problems, and then elicit information from them.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the ISI has been appointing psychologists for this purpose and has directed them to create social media accounts using female identities before they scout for targets. These are highly trained persons who are able to trap officials having personal issues.

These psychologists first identify officials on social media, and then study the kind of messages they put up in-depth. Since they are trained psychologists, they are able to easily gauge the mindset of such targets, the official added. Once identified, these ISI-appointed psychologists begin chatting with these officials and are sympathetic to them. They spend months trying to identify the vulnerabilities of these persons. It takes around 2-3 months before they earn the trust of these officials.