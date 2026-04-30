Is The Involuntary Urine Discharge After Urination A Sign Of Any Serious Disease? Urologist Explains
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat's Parvez ud Din, Dr Tanveer Iqbal said PMD, considered an aging related disorder, can also affect young people.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 30, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
Srinagar: Do you involuntarily dribble urine drops after using the toilet? This is not a point of embarrassment or shame, but a disorder known as 'post-void dribbling' or 'post-micturition dribble', which needs medical attention.
PMD as it is commonly called, is more common in males and is generally associated with the aging process.
But Dr Tanveer Iqbal, a noted urologist from Kashmir cautioned that PMD also affects a large number of young people due to lifestyle changes. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Tanveer said that many people consider PMD a minor problem, but it can affect the daily life, self-confidence and psychological health of men.
What Causes PMD?
Explaining the causes behind PMD, Dr Tanveer said that there are many reasons for PMD. “If there is a weakness in the system that nature has created for a person to excrete urine or if the system is affected by any disease, then urine drops start to be released again within a few seconds after urinating,” he said.
He explained that dribbling urine drops after urinating does not usually infer the lack of control over urine or urinary incontinence. “Instead, it is categorised as a different condition called ‘voiding dysfunction’. The condition refers to the irregularity in the function of the urinary bladder in which a small amount of urine remains in the urethra and then leaks after urination.
Pelvic Floor And The System Controlling Human Urination
Dr Tanveer explained that the pelvic floor is a collection of strong but flexible muscles, tissues and ligaments in the urinary system that is located in the lower abdomen.
“This part of the body works like a hammock or weight-bearing system. It supports the important organs in this area including bladder, urethra, intestines and the prostate gland in men”. He said that these muscles help in supporting the weight of these organs and keep them in their correct position when a person stands, walks or moves.
Another important function of the pelvic floor is to support the organs that control the excretion of urine and feces. “When pressure increases in the abdominal area. For example, during deep breathing, coughing, sneezing, lifting heavy objects or exercising, the pelvic floor muscles help to withstand this pressure and keep the organs stable in their place. In short, the pelvic floor is very important for maintaining balance, core strength and control over urination and defecation,” Dr Tanveer explained.
The urologist said that the most common causes of PMD are weakening of the pelvic floor or its failure to function properly.
PMD Not Always An 'Aging' Disorder
Dr Tanveer said that many people think that PMD only occurs with age, but it can also develop in young men. “Sitting for a long time, lack of exercise, being overweight and poor urination habits can increase this risk,” he warned.
“There is also a misconception that the problem of PMD is always caused by the prostate gland. Sometimes enlarged glands can also cause this problem. However, most men, especially young men, do not have any prostate disease. In such a case, the problem of PMD is not due to any damage or any structural problem in the body. It may be related to the pelvic floor not working properly,” he said.
He however noted that the dribbling disorder is often seen in people after the age of 50 adding it is more common in men than in women.
In Jammu and Kashmir too, PMD affects many people with the rate of the disorder found to be 10 to 20 percent among young people over the age of 20.
“At the age of 40, it is seen in 40 percent of people and at the age of 50 it affects about 60 percent of people. So this means that PMD is closely related to age”.
How To Deal With PMD
In Muslim majority places like Kashmir where purity is the key to worship or prayers(Namaz), Dr Tanveer advised using a napkin before every prayer in order to prevent the urine dribbling on the clothes and make them impure.
The Harvard Medical School Hack
According to the Harvard Health Publishing, an online magazine of the Harvard Medical School, PMD is common in older men because the muscles surrounding the urethra - the long tube in the penis that allows urine to pass out of the body - don't squeeze as hard as they once did leaving a small pool of urine at a dip in the urethra behind the base of the penis.
Once a person comes out of the toilet after urinating, the extra urine in the bladder dip dribbles out in a minute or so.
According to the Harvard Health Publishing, the effective way to prevent PMD is to “milk out” the last drops of urine right after the urine stream stops.
“Using the fingertips of one hand, begin about an inch behind your scrotum. Gently press upward. Keep applying this pressure as you move your fingers toward the base of the penis under the scrotum. Repeat once or twice. This should move the pooled urine into the penis. You can then shake out the last few drops. With practice, you should be able to do this quickly”.
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