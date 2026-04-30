ETV Bharat / health

Is The Involuntary Urine Discharge After Urination A Sign Of Any Serious Disease? Urologist Explains

Srinagar: Do you involuntarily dribble urine drops after using the toilet? This is not a point of embarrassment or shame, but a disorder known as 'post-void dribbling' or 'post-micturition dribble', which needs medical attention.

PMD as it is commonly called, is more common in males and is generally associated with the aging process.

But Dr Tanveer Iqbal, a noted urologist from Kashmir cautioned that PMD also affects a large number of young people due to lifestyle changes. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Tanveer said that many people consider PMD a minor problem, but it can affect the daily life, self-confidence and psychological health of men.

Urologist Dr Tanveer Iqbal(L) in conversation with ETV Bharat correspondent Parvez ud Din (ETV Bharat)

What Causes PMD?

Explaining the causes behind PMD, Dr Tanveer said that there are many reasons for PMD. “If there is a weakness in the system that nature has created for a person to excrete urine or if the system is affected by any disease, then urine drops start to be released again within a few seconds after urinating,” he said.

He explained that dribbling urine drops after urinating does not usually infer the lack of control over urine or urinary incontinence. “Instead, it is categorised as a different condition called ‘voiding dysfunction’. The condition refers to the irregularity in the function of the urinary bladder in which a small amount of urine remains in the urethra and then leaks after urination.

Pelvic Floor And The System Controlling Human Urination

Dr Tanveer explained that the pelvic floor is a collection of strong but flexible muscles, tissues and ligaments in the urinary system that is located in the lower abdomen.

“This part of the body works like a hammock or weight-bearing system. It supports the important organs in this area including bladder, urethra, intestines and the prostate gland in men”. He said that these muscles help in supporting the weight of these organs and keep them in their correct position when a person stands, walks or moves.

Another important function of the pelvic floor is to support the organs that control the excretion of urine and feces. “When pressure increases in the abdominal area. For example, during deep breathing, coughing, sneezing, lifting heavy objects or exercising, the pelvic floor muscles help to withstand this pressure and keep the organs stable in their place. In short, the pelvic floor is very important for maintaining balance, core strength and control over urination and defecation,” Dr Tanveer explained.

The urologist said that the most common causes of PMD are weakening of the pelvic floor or its failure to function properly.