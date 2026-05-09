ETV Bharat / health

Low Haemoglobin Isn’t Always Iron Deficiency, Needlessly Taking Iron Supplements Could Damage Major Organs: Docs Warn

We don’t trust relatives or neighbours anymore. We barely trust politicians. But if a woman standing in front of a ring light says “these iron gummies changed my life”, we are ready to consume minerals.

Dr. Manisha Bhatt, Consulting Physician at Zynova Shalby Hospital, says, “More and more people are self-treating low haemoglobin after watching social media videos or reading random internet advice. Instead of consulting doctors, many people immediately begin supplements on their own.”

Doctors are warning that the obsession with taking iron is becoming dangerous, because low haemoglobin does not automatically mean iron deficiency and blindly taking iron tablets without proper tests can create problems that are sometimes worse than the original fatigue.

So if somebody keeps swallowing iron tablets without understanding the real reason behind low haemoglobin, they may delay the diagnosis of something far more serious. Yet millions continue doing it because iron tablets feel harmless. “Excess iron intake can lead to iron overload: a condition that can damage the liver, heart, and pancreas over time.”

The same supplement people are popping casually while watching Netflix can affect major organs. This is where modern wellness culture becomes dangerous. We’ve started believing that if something is sold as “health,” then more of it must be better: Protein powders, vitamin drips, collagen sachets, magnesium gummies or iron tablets in this case.

Test Before Taking

Doctors stress that proper diagnosis matters before treatment begins. That means tests. A complete blood count (CBC) and serum ferritin test are among the important investigations doctors use before deciding whether somebody actually needs iron therapy because the treatment has to match the cause.

A woman may think she is simply overworked while actually having chronic blood loss. An older adult may blame ageing while dealing with gastrointestinal bleeding. A teenager may think fatigue is due to exams while suffering from vitamin deficiencies. You cannot fix every problem with the same red tablet. Dr. Bhatt says, “The right medicine, dosage, and duration should always be decided by a doctor. Add iron-rich foods to the diet instead of depending entirely on supplements.”

There’s another layer to this problem that doctors repeatedly mention: women are especially vulnerable to dismissing symptoms. Indian women have a special talent for ignoring their own health while simultaneously remembering everybody else’s blood group, medicine timings, and emotional weaknesses. A woman can faint twice, lose energy for six months, and still say, “It’s okay, just weakness.” And sometimes that “weakness” may not even be related to iron deficiency at all.

Interestingly, Dr. Sumati Tadas, Gynecologist at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Mumbai, says, “Many women also ignore symptoms of ovarian cancer because they resemble common gastric issues like bloating, fullness, or acidity.” Dr. Tadas says many ovarian cancer cases are detected late because women assume the symptoms are temporary and avoid discussing them even with family members.

This is exactly why doctors are becoming increasingly frustrated with the “Google first, doctor later” culture. The body gives signals. But social media has convinced people that every symptom belongs to some trendy deficiency. This obsession with self-treatment has exploded because modern healthcare content is designed like entertainment. Nobody goes viral saying: “Please consult a qualified physician after comprehensive blood investigations.”

Doctors, unfortunately, operate in the “boring” world of evidence, nuance, and blood tests. That's why their advice sounds less exciting but keeps people alive longer. The real issue isn’t supplements themselves. Iron tablets absolutely help when prescribed correctly. The danger begins when people treat diagnosis like an optional side quest. So if you constantly feel tired, weak, dizzy, breathless, or exhausted, do not panic but do not self-medicate blindly either. Find the cause. The real problem may not be iron deficiency.