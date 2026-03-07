ETV Bharat / health

Women's Day 2026: Iron Deficiency In Women On The Rise, Experts Call For Timely Screening And Treatment

A hemoglobin test is carried out to measure the amount of oxygen-carrying protein in the blood and indicates if a woman has anemia. The serum ferritin test shows the amount of stored iron in the body and helps detect iron deficiency even before anemia develops. Moreover, the complete blood count (CBC) provides an overall picture of red blood cells, including their size and number, which checks if the body is producing healthy blood cells. These simple tests play a pivotal role in early diagnosis and timely treatment.

Says Dr Upasana Garg, Regional Technical Chief, Apollo Diagnostic Mumbai, “Iron deficiency is a matter of concern among women, because the symptoms (such as fatigue and weakness) are neglected until the condition becomes serious. However, iron deficiency can be detected through simple blood tests that will be advised by a medical expert. Tests such as hemoglobin levels, serum ferritin and iron levels , and a complete blood count (CBC) help us understand their status.”

Iron deficiency is one of the most common nutritional problems among women. However, the symptoms are mild in the beginning and can easily be ignored or mistaken for usual tiredness.

A large number of women are struggling with iron deficiency-induced anemia. Ahead of International Women's Day, experts highlight the importance of early testing when it comes to iron deficiency, commonly seen in women, which often goes unnoticed. Simple blood tests, such as hemoglobin levels, serum ferritin test, and complete blood count (CBC) can help detect the deficiency and prevent long-term health complications.

Says Dr Ritu Agrawal, Gynecologist, Zynova Shalby Hospital Mumbai, “Iron is a necessary mineral which helps the body to produce hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen to different parts of the body. When the body does not have enough iron, it is unable to produce healthy red blood cells. This condition is known as iron deficiency or iron deficiency anemia. Shockingly, women are more likely to experience iron deficiency when compared to men. The cause behind it is the blood loss during menstruation. Women who have heavy periods are at a higher risk.”

Even during pregnancy, the body needs extra iron to support the growing baby, and a woman can suffer from iron deficiency. Other factors such as a poor diet, skipping meals, and not eating enough iron-rich foods such as green vegetables and pulses can also lead to low iron levels.”

Dr Agrawal further added, “Symptoms include constant tiredness, weakness, pale skin, shortness of breath, dizziness, headaches, and hair fall. Some women may also experience difficulty concentrating or frequent infections due to reduced immunity.”

50% of women tend to ignore early symptoms of anemia. Severe anemia can lead to constant fatigue, weakness, and difficulty performing even simple daily activities. There can be heart-related problems, such as irregular heartbeat or shortness of breath. It can impact the woman’s daily activities, work productivity, and overall quality of life. So, it is necessary to detect iron deficiency on time and initiate immediate treatment.

Says Dr Garg, “Women often tend to juggle between professional and household responsibilities and ignore their health. Women only come forward and seek help when their symptoms worsen, and the condition becomes severe.” He advises women of every age group to undergo regular screening, health check-ups, and follow-ups to catch conditions such as anemia without any delay and improve their quality of life. Women should undergo regular preventive health check-ups, including hemoglobin and iron level tests, to detect iron deficiency early and maintain overall health.

Concludes Dr Agrawal, “Management of iron deficiency includes improving diet and taking iron supplements as advised by the expert. Eat iron-rich foods like spinach, beans, lentils, nuts, and dates. Vitamin C-rich foods, such as oranges and lemons, can help the body absorb iron better and overcome the deficiency.”