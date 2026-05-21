ETV Bharat / health

Investments In Emergency Medical Services, Maternal Healthcare Have Offset COVID Disruptions In Tamil Nadu: IIT Madras Study

Chennai: A study by the IIT Madras has revealed that sustained investments in emergency medical services (EMS) and maternal healthcare have offset severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and also led to significantly improved maternal and newborn health outcomes in Tamil Nadu in the post-pandemic period.

The study analysed real-world ambulance registry data from 2017 to 2024 on Tamil Nadu’s 108 emergency response system. It examined how the state’s healthcare system performed across multiple pandemic phases and into the resilient recovery period of 2023–2024.

Investments In Emergency Medical Services, Maternal Healthcare Have Offset COVID Disruptions: IIT Madras Study (IIT Madras)

With data from 42 districts having a population of over 84 lakh, the study provides an unprecedented scale of analysis compared to earlier research that has largely been limited to individual hospitals or smaller regions.

The implications extend far beyond Tamil Nadu as the findings reinforce that strategic public investment including expansion of ambulance fleets, strengthening of referral systems and targeted maternal health schemes can significantly improve health outcomes even during large-scale crises.

The research was led by a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer P Kandaswamy, who is currently a Professor of Practice in Departments of Management Studies, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) along with . Ashwin Prakash of Moody’s Analytics Private Limited in Bengaluru.

The findings were published in a reputed peer-reviewed, open-access journal BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth that publishes research on maternal health, pregnancy, childbirth and neonatal care. The initiative was supported by data access from EMS and National Health Mission under the Department of Health and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu government.