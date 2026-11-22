ETV Bharat / health

Research From Hyderabad's AIG Hospitals Shows Intestinal Ultrasound Is Cheaper And Greener For IBD Care

New research from AIG Hospitals makes a strong case for adopting diagnostic procedures that combine clinical suitability with lower costs and a smaller environmental footprint. Led by Dr Hardik Rughwani, the EVERGREEN-IBD study, published in the international journal Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics , found that intestinal ultrasound had the lowest carbon emissions and hospital cost among the imaging tests assessed for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) care. The findings support its wider adoption for follow-up monitoring where clinically appropriate.

IBD, which includes Crohn’s Disease (CD) and Ulcerative Colitis (UC), often requires repeated investigations over a lifetime. Each examination carries a financial and environmental cost through electricity consumption, equipment use, consumables and waste. With healthcare contributing an estimated 4.4%-5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, choosing less resource-intensive modalities with appropriate clinical utility presents an opportunity to make healthcare more sustainable.

How Was The Study Conducted?

Conducted at AIG Hospitals during December 2025, the study compared the operational carbon footprint of laboratory tests, colonoscopy and enteroscopy, CT, MRI and intestinal ultrasound using a common assessment framework. Estimated emissions per procedure were 0.85 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent for intestinal ultrasound, compared with 3.87 kg for colonoscopy/enteroscopy, 5.82 kg for CT and 21.25 kg for MRI. Intestinal ultrasound’s estimated footprint was therefore approximately 96% lower than MRI’s per examination in this study.

The cost comparison reinforced the environmental findings. At AIG, the hospital cost of intestinal ultrasound was approximately half that of colonoscopy and one-sixth that of MR enterography, a specialised MRI examination of the bowel.

Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals, said “The future of healthcare must bring together clinical excellence, affordability and environmental responsibility. For chronic diseases, patients need care over many years, the choices we make repeatedly can have a substantial cumulative impact. When a less resource-intensive investigation can reliably answer the clinical question, its use deserves serious consideration. Sustainability should be built into how we deliver care along with patient safety and clinical need.”

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