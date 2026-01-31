ETV Bharat / health

Interview: Why Women Are More Prone To Drug Allergy Than Men, Doctor Explains

According to the Mayo Clinic, drug allergy may also manifest in a rather life threatening form called Anaphylaxis. The life-threatening drug allergy is characterised by:

“In such a case, an allergy to medicines can prove to be complex and potentially life-threatening. An allergy to a medicine is not caused by a weakening of the immune system, rather, when an allergy occurs, the immune system starts to go in the wrong direction, which causes the immune system to function incorrectly”.

Dr Taha said that drug allergy occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly considers any drug as harmful and reacts against it. The body does not recognize this particular medicine and starts fighting against it, while the human body itself is at risk of being harmed, he said.

What exactly is drug allergy? What are its main symptoms and effects? Which people does it affect more? In a special conversation with ETV Bharat , Dr. Taha Ashraf Qureshi, in-charge of the Drug Allergy Clinic of the Department of Medicine at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital, Srinagar, sheds light on all these aspects.

Srinagar: Drug allergy is an abnormal reaction by the human immune system against a drug, which can cause effects like itching, red rashes, swelling, or difficulty in breathing, etc. and can occur in any patient due to any drug.

Tightening of the airways and throat, causing trouble breathing.

Nausea or belly cramps.

Vomiting or diarrhea.

Dizziness or lightheadedness.

Weak, fast pulse.

Drop in blood pressure.

Seizure.

Loss of consciousness.

Symptoms

According to Dr Taha, the reaction of drug allergy can manifest itself in any form, from a mild itch or red rash on the skin. Common symptoms include swelling of the face or throat, in extreme cases, difficulty in breathing, dizziness, fainting, wheezing, gastrointestinal problems, abdominal pain, vomiting and low blood pressure, etc can also occur.

Why Are Women More Prone To Drug Allergy?

Dr Taha said that drug allergy is more common in women than men. This is because women hormones provide a suitable environment for an allergy to a drug. “In such a case, 60 to 70 percent of female patients come to us with drug allergies. This is followed by children and adults. However, this allergy is seen less or not at all in elderly people,” he said.

A doctor gives a test dose to a woman at a hospital in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

“Drug allergy also affects patients who are already allergic to other factors or affected by an infection. If they are allergic to a drug, it can cause complications”.

Dr Taha said that any medicine can cause allergies, but there are certain types of medicine that are more dangerous in terms of drug allergies. Among them, antibiotics, penicillin and other beta-lactam antibiotics are the most common, while some anesthetic drugs, painkillers, chemotherapy drugs, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs also cause drug allergies.

He said that although people are aware of other allergies to some extent, the public is not very knowledgeable about drug allergies, especially groups that also have other allergies.

Treatment

Dr. Taha said that earlier it was said that a drug allergic person will have to face it throughout his life, especially in the case of antibiotics. “However, it is not necessary that this label always exists in the case of allergies. There are 80 percent chances that this allergy will not remain after 5 years,” he added.

A paramedic shows an injection at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Hospital in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

He said that during the last two years, they have conducted more than 200 tests at the Srinagar clinic, out of which they have been successful in removing the drug allergy label from about 100 patients and prescribed alternative medicines to those whose tests came positive. He said that JLMN Hospital is the only district hospital in Jammu and Kashmir having a separate OPD for drug allergy patients and an average of 10 patients are diagnosed every week.

Dr Taha said that before doing a drug allergy test, the patient has to undergo several other tests so that the results can be effective in terms of drug allergy and prevention of future reactions.

“Medical history is of great importance. After this, skin testing involves applying a small amount of the suspected allergen to the skin and observing the reaction. This can help in identifying specific drug allergies, especially to antibiotics like penicillin. Whereas blood tests measure the levels of specific antibodies such as (IgE) that are associated with allergic reactions,” he said.